Why Did Abdulrazak Gurnah Win the Nobel Prize in Literature?

No one had Gurnah on their radar. For the last six years, I have used several oddsmakers—most prominently the British sports book Ladbrokes—as a source for my annual previews. To the best of my knowledge, Gurnah has never appeared as a contender, even with odds of 100–1. He is, in some cases, the reverse of 2017’s Nobel laureate, Kazuo Ishiguro, another writer who emigrated to England at a young age. Ishiguro’s name also never appeared in Nobel speculation, largely because he was believed to be too popular—two of his books have been turned into Academy Award–nominated films. Gurnah, as it turns out, was too obscure.



A recently retired professor of English literature at the University of Kent, Gurnah was perhaps best known for his work as a critic, which is another reason he was ignored. Ironically, much of his work has focused on writers who are themselves frequent subjects of Nobel Prize speculation: He wrote the introduction to the Penguin Classics edition of Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s A Grain of Wheat and is the editor of The Cambridge Companion to Salman Rushdie. (This version of the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize, is particularly humorless—even by Swedish standards—but this may very well be its idea of a joke.)



Gurnah’s own novels are largely unknown outside of the U.K. and aren’t particularly well known inside of it. While American publishers have put out his books in the past, the print rights to nearly all of his titles have reverted; his books have, per the journalist Jane Friedman, sold only 3,000 copies in the United States—total. Given the ongoing supply-chain issues wrought by the pandemic, it might be quite a while before bookstores will be able to restock his titles for newly curious readers.

