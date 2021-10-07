Why Did Abdulrazak Gurnah Win the Nobel Prize in Literature?

It finally happened. After years of getting my Nobel Prize in literature predictions wrong—and, in some cases, missing the mark in spectacular fashion—I got one right. On Thursday morning, the Swedish Academy announced that Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Zanzibari British novelist and literary critic, had won the Nobel Prize for “his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

OK, I’m stretching the truth a hair: I ended my annual predictions piece by giving “someone not mentioned on this list from a country not mentioned on this list” 2–1 odds of winning the Nobel Prize. Gurnah wasn’t mentioned; neither was Tanzania (which merged with Zanzibar in 1964, when Gurnah was 16), therefore I correctly predicted the winner. This may be a technicality, but if you have my lousy track record you must take those small victories whenever they present themselves.



No one had Gurnah on their radar. For the last six years, I have used several oddsmakers—most prominently the British sports book Ladbrokes—as a source for my annual previews. To the best of my knowledge, Gurnah has never appeared as a contender, even with odds of 100–1. He is, in some cases, the reverse of 2017’s Nobel laureate, Kazuo Ishiguro, another writer who emigrated to England at a young age. Ishiguro’s name also never appeared in Nobel speculation, largely because he was believed to be too popular—two of his books have been turned into Academy Award–nominated films. Gurnah, as it turns out, was too obscure.

