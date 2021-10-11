Kyrsten Sinema, We’re Sick of Your Act

It polls through the roof. And substantively, the prices Americans pay are a moral abomination. Insulin, for example, could easily be free. That’s right. Free. The cost to the government would be peanuts—$10 billion a year. Or, charge people $10 a dose and cut the cost to taxpayers significantly. But I’ve always thought that Democrats should just make insulin, specifically, free. It’s clear and unambiguous and unforgettable; the federal policy equivalent of a governor lowering a bridge toll, say. It would be the first thing that would come to the mind of the average voter. “Biden? Well, there’s good and bad, I reckon, but by cracky, he made insulin free!”

They won’t do that I guess, but here they are, after 25 years, finally on the cusp of lowering prescription drug prices. And Sinema and a few others may kill it. If the Democrats don’t manage to include prescription drug price reform in this bill, I hope every one of the Democrats who derailed it gets a primary and loses. This is that fundamental an issue.

The other thing about Sinema that’s gotten really old is all this guessing about what motivates her. Who cares? I think Michelle Goldberg got it right last week. Sinema has “come to believe in bipartisanship for its own sake, divorced from any underlying policy goals.” But really, I don’t give a crap what drives her. I care only about her actions, and what she’s doing here is inexcusable.