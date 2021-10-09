Here Come the Bathroom Protesters!

Kyrsten Sinema has spent the last year participating in a Beltway social experiment that might determine whether an intellectual nullity, clad in Instagrammable vintage wear, might be passed off as a brave and serious centrist ideologue. And it should be said, this plan has been working out spectacularly for the Arizona senator. Of late, she’s been the subject of a fawning Axios article that reveled in the fact that she’d been toting spreadsheets around the Capitol—but didn’t even bother to check her math. And over the weekend, she earned herself a Maureen Dowd profile that compared her to a “silent film star,” probably for no other reason than that Dowd got stuck on deadline, perseverating on the fact the senator’s surname rhymes with “cinema.”

But Sinema’s effort to become what I’ll call the Caroline Calloway of the filibuster hit a snag when her constituents confronted her in a public restroom to rudely demand that she do her job. This, in turn, touched off a paroxysm of media takes about whether such confrontations broke the bounds of civility. This has become something of a pundit subgenre after some similar encounters at restaurants went down during the Trump era, spawning talk of whether the hoi polloi needed an authoritative guide on how to interact with their betters in public.

While we could continue to argue about the proper rules of engagement for angry constituents—restrooms bad; town halls good!—this would be mistaking a symptom for the larger disease. Simply put, a ruder form of politics becomes inevitable when people are deprived of political power. In this case, the critics of her hecklers missed a key detail: Sinema refuses to interact with the public. As one Arizona activist explained, “You have to understand, we have tried all the ‘normal’ ways to talk to her. You cannot get a meeting. Her office is closed. Her voicemail inbox is full. We cannot afford to attend her fundraisers. She has not had a townhall in three years.”