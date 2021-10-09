Here Come the Bathroom Protesters!

While we could continue to argue about the proper rules of engagement for angry constituents—restrooms bad; town halls good!—this would be mistaking a symptom for the larger disease. Simply put, a ruder form of politics becomes inevitable when people are deprived of political power. In this case, the critics of her hecklers missed a key detail: Sinema refuses to interact with the public. As one Arizona activist explained, “You have to understand, we have tried all the ‘normal’ ways to talk to her. You cannot get a meeting. Her office is closed. Her voicemail inbox is full. We cannot afford to attend her fundraisers. She has not had a townhall in three years.”

While ignoring her own constituents, Sinema has put herself at the beck and call of donors and corporations, underscoring the ways that it isn’t just Republicans who act at the behest of moneyed elites. Democrats, too, spend an inordinate amount of their day dialing for dollars and privileging the donor class in their policy discussions. As Ryan Grim reported for The Intercept, House Democrats accumulate power and prestige based on how well they do at “raising and dispersing money to colleagues,” in a formalized practice known as the “Points Program,” further incentivizing interactions with donors instead of voters.

Considerable research has pointed to the fact that it is easier for wealthy elites to command the attention of lawmakers and influence elections than it is for an ordinary American to gain similar access to their public servants. But the rights of ordinary citizens are also being attacked on another front: the GOP’s ongoing, multipronged effort to game the system and suppress voting rights. As Matt Ford wrote for TNR, “The common thread that unites almost all of right-wing politics today … is the persistent belief that Democrats are not legitimate participants in American governance, no matter how many voters support them or how often they do so.”