Josh Gottheimer Tried to Derail the Democratic Agenda. The Press Rewarded Him.

But Gottheimer succeeded in one way. As New York’s Jonathan Chait wrote, “the primary success of Gottheimer’s rebellion has been to seize for himself and his band the coveted ‘moderate’ label.’” He also raised his profile: The New Jersey Democrat wasn’t well-known in July and now he is, relatively speaking. But there is nothing “moderate” about trying to scuttle a budget deal so you can undermine potential tax increases. And yet, again and again, that’s how Gottheimer and his crew have been referred to in the press. The Post, for instance, observed that Tuesday’s deal came after “skeptical centrists” stood up because they “feared the infrastructure bill would have been mired in significant setbacks.” A “big if true” moment if there ever was one!



Ultimately, Gottheimer’s rebellion may have been a clever bit of branding, one that may or may not pay dividends back home. (Gottheimer represents a swing district, several of his allies do not.) All it cost was derailing the Democratic agenda for nearly two weeks—and doing so during the Biden administration’s lowest ebb, adding to the perception that the party was losing control. All the while, their objections were always steel-manned by the press, who depicted them as moderates, centrists, and, above all, pragmatists who just want to get America building again.



Those few who saw through this ruse labeled the nine House Democrats the “Suicide Squad” or the “Sabotage Squad,” a play on the “Squad” label that has been festooned on House progressives, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley. After the Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, many looked to these progressives to be the ones to rebel and threaten to derail the deals in order to ensure that a large reconciliation package was passed. Had they done so, the press wouldn’t have likely lionized them to the degree that Gottheimer’s rogues earned for their effort; it’s not hard to imagine the scorn that would have been heaped on them for tying up the Democrats’ agenda on behalf of left-wing values not shared by many in the party—never mind, of course, that much of the budget reconciliation bill is popular with voters in both parties. The progressives, however, have instead stood with the team.

