For Haitians, the Border Crisis Doesn’t Stop With Del Rio

That stretch of water took on new significance following the Duvalier era. In the early 1990s, 68,000 Haitians set out across it by boat following a violent coup that ousted the nation’s first democratically elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Amid the outflow, the United States Coast Guard began intercepting the boats in international waters, sometimes setting them aflame or sinking them beneath the waters of the Caribbean, and promptly depositing their occupants at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay. By June of 1993, 40,000 Haitians had been detained in what became the United States’ first experiment in mass incarceration at Guantánamo. In an echo of that sinister epoch, the Biden administration recently put out a request for Haitian Creole-speaking guards to help run a migrant detention center at the base, near the notorious War on Terror prison.

The Haitian internment at Guantánamo not only set a precedent for migrant detention, but also played into the long U.S. tradition of viewing Black and brown bodies as a vector for disease. Just as Covid-19 justified the expulsion of Haitians under Title 42, the HIV crisis of the 1980s and ‘90s colored Americans’ response to Haitian migrants. Asylum-seekers who tested positive for the virus were refused passage into the United States in accordance with a 1987 law banning HIV-positive persons from entering the country (a law sponsored by then-Senator Jesse Helms, whose other legislative undertakings included fighting desegregation and filibustering the creation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a national holiday.) For those refugees who had passed asylum-screening protocols and could not be returned to Haiti according to U.S. and international laws, Guantánamo became a legal and existential purgatory; they could neither return home nor enter the U.S. The squalor the Haitian refugees were forced to endure, coupled with the legal catch-22 that kept them stranded at Guantánamo—in some cases for years—led one federal judge to describe the crisis as “an HIV prison camp.” This legacy is not lost to the tides of history: Recall Trump’s reported conviction that Haitians “all have AIDS.”

The through lines are especially clear to Ninaj Raoul, who began her career as an activist working as a Creole translator at Guantánamo in 1992. Both then and now, Raoul feels the mixed messaging of empty humanitarian rhetoric is making advocacy work harder. “The hypocrisy of the Democratic party is in many ways the problem” she told me. “At least Trump stated his racism out loud.” To Raoul, the Border Patrol’s brutality at Del Rio, horrifying as it was, was useful because it made visible the true nature of Biden’s approach to immigration. “It’s like watching George Floyd get murdered,” she said. “Hard as it is to see our Haitian brothers and sisters go through this, and know that they are being sacrificed, people need to see and understand what we’re up against.”

These stakes are certainly not lost on Larry Cox. “The policy-makers in Washington are displaying mass neurotic behavior,” he told me following Del Rio. “They argue about circumstances that can’t be solved because the positions they take produce those very circumstances.” As for what has motivated his decades of service, Cox feels no particular allegiance to any religious organization or political party. Rather, his work derives from the belief that “if you make a compassionate offering to someone who is suffering, it is consistent with being a follower of Christ.” He has consequently dedicated his life to moving towards human despair in hopes of alleviating it. And so he carries on in the borderlands, where the U.S. has sown no shortage of suffering.