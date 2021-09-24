The Photos the Border Patrol Wants You to See

This stuff really does get circulated—it is low-hanging fruit for media both local and national. I’m reminded of when MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff, in his book Separated, found himself rappelling down the inside of an abandoned drug-smuggling tunnel in Otay Mesa, California, with a Border Patrol escort, only to realize his colleague had been taken on the same tour two years earlier. The real story, meanwhile, was along the border in Texas, where migrant children were beginning to be taken from their parents. Soboroff admitted he “felt a little hoodwinked.”

CBP also features many videos and images of migrants: generally faceless hordes (their faces usually blurred), often seated on the ground, hunched inside busted stash houses or on the side of the road. One Flickr album called “High risk Covid-19 situations” is just a bunch of years-old photos of groups of migrants, including some packed into a truck or hiding in a house.

The contradictions show through: on the one hand, photos of agents administering first aid to migrants with heat stroke; on the other, “B-roll to support Migration Statistics” shows arrests in the scrub, men shoved to the ground and handcuffed, families huddled in the glare of spotlights, helicopters thundering overhead. (“Engaging” and “processing” are the terms of art for these interactions.) As reporter Ryan Devereaux has written, the Border Patrol likes to call itself “the largest humanitarian organization” on the border, but its agents have been caught on video destroying stashes of water left out for migrants to drink in the desert. Earlier this year, the humanitarian group No More Deaths documented instances of the Border Patrol ignoring or interfering with reports of missing migrants; the agency, Devereaux wrote, citing No More Deaths, “‘has monopolized emergency services for undocumented people in the borderlands,’ … crowding out other sources of humanitarian aid while failing to provide those services on its own.”