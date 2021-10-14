Tragedy Kept Alan Krueger From Claiming a Nobel Prize, but He’s Not Forgotten

The inverse relationship between quantity demanded and price is the core proposition in economic science, which embodies the presupposition that human choice behavior is sufficiently rational to allow predictions to be made. Just as no physicist would claim that “water runs uphill,” no self-respecting economist would claim that increases in the minimum wage increase employment … we have not yet become a bevy of camp-following whores.

It’s a matter of minor dispute whether Buchanan (of whom this magazine’s Michael Kinsley once wrote in The Wall Street Journal, “I had no idea it was so easy to win a Nobel Prize”) meant to say that Card and Krueger were “camp-following whores.” But the weight of evidence would suggest he did. Buchanan died in 2013. That same year, a survey of prominent economists by the University of Chicago, previously a mecca to libertarians like Buchanan, found that an overwhelming majority favored raising the minimum wage. Duh!

The political battle is not yet won. After Clinton increased the minimum wage, another decade would pass before it would rise to its present level under legislation signed into law by President George W. Bush. President Barack Obama ignored the issue during his first term, then pressed for ever-larger increases in his second, though to no avail. As a candidate, Donald Trump spouted a variety of conflicting positions on the minimum wage, progressing from saying it was already too high to saying it should rise to $10. But as president he never raised a finger to make that happen, partly because his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, adhering to the old orthodoxy, thought the minimum wage shouldn’t exist. The Biden administration’s most recent attempt to raise the minimum wage (to $15) got shot down by (guess who!) Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, along with five other Democrats and Maine’s independent Angus King, although in this instance the issue was muddied by the Senate parliamentarian’s opposition to attaching it to the coronavirus relief bill. Congressional Republicans continue to block an increase, even though a March poll by Politico and Morning Consult indicated that 51 percent of Republican voters favored raising it to $11 or $15.

The deadlock at the federal level prompted Fight for $15, an advocacy group funded by the Service Employees International Union, to leverage Card and Krueger’s research to press for increases at the state and local level. This campaign has been a great success. Since January 2014,30 states and the District of Columbia have raised their wage minimums above the federal level, and 45 localities have raised them above the state level. Perhaps more important, 18 states have indexed the minimum wage so that it will rise automatically with inflation, as Biden proposes be done at the federal level. These increases represent what is arguably organized labor’s most significant achievement during the past decade.