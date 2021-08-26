The Democrats Are Finally Catching Up With Barbara Ehrenreich

But Ehrenreich’s writing is why she and her ideas endure. Barbara Ehrenreich is perhaps the single greatest essayist writing today—not woman essayist, not leftist essayist, and not sociological essayist, but essayist, period. I know no livelier mind writing for a popular audience, and no prose stylist more elegant. I certainly don’t know anybody who’s taken on a wider range of subjects (and here I should acknowledge the New Republic’s sister publication, The Baffler, which published her most intellectually adventurous essays during the past decade, many of them collected in her 2020 collection, Had I Known). If the Library of America hasn’t yet knocked on her door, I can’t fathom why not.

I fell in love with Barbara’s prose style in 1983, one night working late as an editor at the Washington Monthly, when I picked up a review copy of The Hearts of Men. I dimly recall grumpily seeking evidence that feminism had taken a new man-hating turn. But I was immediately entranced by the writing, the thinking, and sheer originality, and didn’t put the book down until I’d finished it. It was a voice like no other, intimate and funny and lucid and righteous. Years later I stumbled into knowing her when I dated and for a time blended families with her daughter, Rosa Brooks. I can’t pretend my regard for Barbara wasn’t enhanced by becoming her de facto son-in-law and watching her engage my children, to whom she became an honorary grandma. But I was an admirer long before I met her, as was my late wife, Marjorie Williams, who never knew her except as a model for her own political writing.

So happy birthday to Barbara Ehrenreich, American master. Perhaps not your preferred sobriquet, Barbara—it has a patriarchal ring—but you are master of your craft, so just say thank you and lets be done with it.