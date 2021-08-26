The Democrats Are Finally Catching Up With Barbara Ehrenreich

It took another 20 years, but the Democratic party has finally come around to Ehrenreich’s way of thinking. The child tax credit was made refundable and expanded to include nonworking families. Unemployment benefits were, for much of the Covid-19 pandemic, increased to be more generous than work. The Democrats didn’t turn their backs on the Protestant work ethic, but they recognized, finally, that workers must be paid a living wage, and started pressing in earnest for a national $15 wage minimum and a serious bill to improve labor rights.

Ehrenreich’s reputation as a sort of white-working-class whisperer to the book-buying public doesn’t capture the great sweep of her topics. Her landmark book, Fear of Falling, published in 1989, documented how liberalism was being hijacked by the professional class. Blood Rites examined war and violence through the prism of religious ceremony. Bright-Sided exposed how a cult of personal responsibility steered Americans away from collective action by persuading them there were no such things as impersonal forces—even in such manifestly impersonal realms as cancer treatment and corporate layoffs. Living With a Wild God and Natural Causes drew on Ehrenreich’s training as a cell biologist (she holds a doctorate from Rockefeller University) to argue that the natural world and the human body are much more anarchic than we want to believe; she used this observation to sketch out a tentative polytheistic metaphysics for unbelievers (like herself). I think of Ehrenreich as America’s poet laureate of anarchy.

While she was doing all this, Ehrenreich never stopped being engaged in the practical political activism that drew her away from an academic career in the late 1960s. She was co-chair, with Michael Harrington, of Democratic Socialists of America. She created United Professionals, an organization for “unemployed, underemployed, and anxiously employed workers.” She started the Economic Hardship Reporting Project to fund unfashionable reporting about economic struggle.