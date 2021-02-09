Don’t Believe the Bad Press About the Economic Impact of a $15 Minimum Wage

Overall, the minimum-wage hike would increase the cost of Medicaid by about $16 billion because the program depends on an army of low-wage health care workers employed by doctors, hospitals, or the patients themselves. I was shocked to learn, in reading the CBO report, that there are even a few people employed directly by the federal government who are paid at or near the minimum wage; the report doesn’t identify them. Apparently some postal employees, who technically don’t work for the federal government, also work at or near minimum wage.

I left the best news for last. Even though the net cost to the federal government of raising the minimum wage would be $54 billion per year, that calculation includes a ten-year increase in tax revenue of $19.7 billion. Pay people more, and they pay more in taxes. A minimum wage hike is good news for the Internal Revenue Service!

But I can hear you supply-siders out there asking whether that gain is offset by lower tax revenues from the wealthy. The short answer is “not really.” The CBO believes that ultimately, the bill for a minimum-wage hike would be paid by higher-income people. According to a blog post by several economists at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, income losses would be concentrated, under the CBO’s analysis, on families whose average income is $232,800 (actually a little bit more, because that’s in 2018 dollars).

Wealthier people pay more in taxes than poor people, at least in theory. Why, then, does CBO project that fewer tax dollars from the affluent and more from lower-income people would bring in more tax dollars? Because the minimum-wage hike would shift the proportion of national income toward labor and away from capital, reversing, at least slightly, a very bad long-term trend. Even as capital has been claiming a larger share of national income, taxation on capital has, since 1990, been falling. “Labor income tends to be more heavily taxed” is how CBO explains it. More labor income, more tax revenue.