Don’t Believe the Bad Press About the Economic Impact of a $15 Minimum Wage

Mostly, though, the bad press for the $15 minimum derives from that CBO report. But don’t despair. The 1.4 million jobs lost and $54 billion added to the deficit are not as bad as you might suppose. And the CBO report contains some really excellent news about income inequality.

Let’s start with the job loss. I’m not an economist, and therefore I’m not equipped to judge the CBO’s work on technical grounds. (Usually it’s judged to be pretty good.) But the question of whether raising the minimum wage eliminates any jobs at all is not a settled one. Some studies show that it does, because an employer who must pay more to hire a new worker will compensate by hiring fewer of them. Other studies show that it doesn’t eliminate jobs, because the increase in the price of new hires is offset by reduced turnover and/or a better quality of worker, thereby boosting productivity—or because the cost can be passed on to the consumer without slackening demand.

What compounds the difficulty of predicting job effects is that different variables will likely produce different outcomes. What’s the unemployment rate? How much is the increase, and how abruptly is it put into effect? The increase, in this case, is substantial: The hourly minimum wage right now is a miserly $7.25. On the other hand, the Covid bill would phase in the increase to $15 over five years, which seems like a pretty long time. If you believe Larry Summers’s claim (about which I’m agnostic) that the Covid bill risks creating an inflationary spiral, that should make you more amenable to the bill’s minimum wage provision. That’s because a large increase in the inflation rate would reduce substantially the bite that the minimum wage hike took out of employers.