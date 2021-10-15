Service Workers Are Now Frontline Public Health Enforcers

Service work, like all work, has changed during the pandemic in ways both dramatic and mundane. When indoor dining shut down, bartenders became waitstaff for hastily built outdoor venues. (“We got the smallest taste of what people deal with, as far as the rudeness and entitlement and disregard for our safety,” said Zoë Beery, who works at a music venue and briefly served food. “It gave me even more sympathy.”) When major cities opened back up, the same staff had to decide how aggressively to enforce mask mandates, with employees often varying widely in their threshold for risk. “I can tell you from personal experience, just dealing with masks, it’s like babysitting a bunch of drunk, rich, entitled toddlers in Jackson Hole,” a server named Blake, who was recently working in Wyoming, told me. “Often restaurants would turn a blind eye and then close down every few weeks when enough staff got Covid.” In a tourist town dependent on wealthy vacationers, he said, “the staff was just trying to make enough money to afford the absurd housing costs.” A New York bartender spoke of the “unpaid labor” of the dozens of untipped takeout orders he transcribed every hour as he attempted to please all the customers inside. In San Francisco, a server referred to the patchwork of mask and vaccine enforcement efforts as the “Wild West.” “It’s very draining” to ask customers to put their masks back on every time she approaches the table during a busy shift, she said.

Now, in a handful of major cities with large influxes of tourists, those same people are responsible for asking their customers to prove their vaccination status or be turned away, a regulation most people I spoke to found personally comforting but which further expanded the scope of their jobs. In the club where she works, Sophia Alami-Nassif, a bartender and bouncer, said she’s seeing three to five obviously fake vaccine cards a shift. People are bringing computer printouts; some are screenshotting New York State–issued Q.R. codes that belong to their friends. Those who aren’t vaccinated get frustrated when she turns them away, sometimes becoming hostile or trying to pay her to gain entrance to the club. It’s less of a hassle than enforcing the mask mandate, she said, which inspired surprisingly intense reactions from a relatively conscientious crowd. But “it’s a lot of pressure,” she said. “I end up having to be the person to advise the public on their health, which is not my expertise.” She finds herself explaining, again and again, why it’s important that people entering a crowded dance floor would want to have gotten the jab.

Of the handful of service workers I interviewed, no one expected this aspect of their job to disappear anytime soon. And it can be difficult to separate the toll of policing customers from the general exhaustion of living through the last few years. “There’s been no widespread reassessment of how work and labor might really change in light of the trauma” of the pandemic, said Beery. “But sometimes I just think briefly, while I’m scanning somebody’s Excelsior app, oh God. What a weird thing that we have to do now, and how sad and strange it is that this is now just an acknowledged part of our work.”