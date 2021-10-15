Service Workers Are Now Frontline Public Health Enforcers

Many hospitality workers have seen their responsibilities significantly expand as they’ve been deputized as agents of public health, a role most people I spoke to referred to as “babysitting” their customers, while also attempting to provide them with a comparable experience to what they remembered from before. It can create a bizarre set of circumstances, where the patrons that workers are relying on for businesses and tips following a lean couple of years are also the ones they’re supposed to patrol. This is in addition, according to Yin, to the already difficult work of being in a customer-facing position. “The people that are bartending still have to play therapist to a lot of people,” she said. She added that she had increasingly been playing grief counselor, as well.

Service work, like all work, has changed during the pandemic in ways both dramatic and mundane. When indoor dining shut down, bartenders became waitstaff for hastily built outdoor venues. (“We got the smallest taste of what people deal with, as far as the rudeness and entitlement and disregard for our safety,” said Zoë Beery, who works at a music venue and briefly served food. “It gave me even more sympathy.”) When major cities opened back up, the same staff had to decide how aggressively to enforce mask mandates, with employees often varying widely in their threshold for risk. “I can tell you from personal experience, just dealing with masks, it’s like babysitting a bunch of drunk, rich, entitled toddlers in Jackson Hole,” a server named Blake, who was recently working in Wyoming, told me. “Often restaurants would turn a blind eye and then close down every few weeks when enough staff got Covid.” In a tourist town dependent on wealthy vacationers, he said, “the staff was just trying to make enough money to afford the absurd housing costs.” A New York bartender spoke of the “unpaid labor” of the dozens of untipped takeout orders he transcribed every hour as he attempted to please all the customers inside. In San Francisco, a server referred to the patchwork of mask and vaccine enforcement efforts as the “Wild West.” “It’s very draining” to ask customers to put their masks back on every time she approaches the table during a busy shift, she said.

Now, in a handful of major cities with large influxes of tourists, those same people are responsible for asking their customers to prove their vaccination status or be turned away, a regulation most people I spoke to found personally comforting but which further expanded the scope of their jobs. In the club where she works, Sophia Alami-Nassif, a bartender and bouncer, said she’s seeing three to five obviously fake vaccine cards a shift. People are bringing computer printouts; some are screenshotting New York State–issued Q.R. codes that belong to their friends. Those who aren’t vaccinated get frustrated when she turns them away, sometimes becoming hostile or trying to pay her to gain entrance to the club. It’s less of a hassle than enforcing the mask mandate, she said, which inspired surprisingly intense reactions from a relatively conscientious crowd. But “it’s a lot of pressure,” she said. “I end up having to be the person to advise the public on their health, which is not my expertise.” She finds herself explaining, again and again, why it’s important that people entering a crowded dance floor would want to have gotten the jab.