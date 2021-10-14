The Republican War on Vaccine Mandates Will Not End Well for Them

The good news about Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to take a stab at banning all Covid-19 vaccine mandates in his state is that it’s unlikely to work—at least not particularly well. Abbott may have issued an executive order that seeks to block any “entity” in Texas from making vaccination a condition of employment—a response to an executive order from President Biden requiring companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccination—but large corporations in the state like IBM and Southwest Airlines have reacted with a shrug. As a representative from American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, issued a statement saying “federal action supersedes” any such effort at the state level.

But Abbott’s executive order is also the latest, and arguably most significant step, in the GOP’s growing war against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 mitigation. It is pure tribal politics: More pandering to a GOP base that has already embraced extreme vaccine skepticism to their detriment, thanks in large part to prodding from right-wing political and media elites. It is also designed to sow doubt and confusion—Tucker Carlson’s nightly screeds against the mandate and, often, the vaccine itself are good examples—which has potentially deadly consequences. Republicans, having made resistance to any and all Democratic policies the centerpiece of their political and policy agenda, are now actively supporting measures that could get their own voters killed.



From a political perspective, Abbott’s executive order reflects the fact Republicans now only pander to the blood red portion of their base: Lose the fringes, their thinking goes, and you’ll quickly lose your stature in the conservative movement, if not your job. But this resistance, however performative, may also be bad politics: Vaccine mandates remain broadly popular. For Democrats, as well as the Biden administration, Abbott’s ill-advised move creates an opportunity to regain traction in the battle against the pandemic—both in the practical sense and the political.

