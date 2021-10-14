The Republican War on Vaccine Mandates Will Not End Well for Them

Democrats have struggled to regain control of the narrative, in part because they have spent most of the summer griping over a bill that has little to do with the pandemic, at least not directly. The Build Back Better Act and its accompanying infrastructure bill were designed for a post-Covid world that hasn’t yet materialized; as such, Democrats and the Biden administration have struggled to communicate that they really are taking fighting the virus seriously.



The war on mandates is the clearest evidence yet of the GOP’s role in keeping the ongoing pandemic at a boil. But the public favors the mandates. A September Politico/Morning Consult poll found that nearly 60 percent of voters supported them, although they had only 33 percent support among Republicans. Still, this is a fairly clear-cut instance of public opinion creating a favorable environment for Democrats: The public is on board, and what resistance does exist is limited to a mere slice of the electorate (and also Kyrie Irving). There is, moreover, an added dimension: Republican opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine has also led to a significant uptick in resistance to all vaccines, creating a much larger public health crisis.



It is perhaps incorrect to refer to it as a “vaccine mandate.” The Biden administration’s policy has loopholes—it only applies to companies with more than 100 employees, and unvaccinated workers can keep their jobs if they submit to weekly Covid-19 tests. While some workers have lost jobs as a result of vaccine mandates handed down by their employers, those numbers are also very small: When Houston’s Methodist Hospital required vaccines, only 150 out of more than 25,000 workers were ultimately terminated. Still, with only 56.6 percent of the country vaccinated, per recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and with 46 percent of unvaccinated Americans saying they “definitely” won’t receive a dose, according to an August poll, such measures are increasingly necessary to control the pandemic and to protect against future variants.

