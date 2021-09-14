Why Won’t the Chamber of Commerce Support Biden’s Vaccine Mandate?

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce would like everybody to get vaccinated against Covid, because the Delta variant is seriously screwing with the economic recovery. But for decades it was joined at the hip to the Republican Party, which says it’s going to sue the Biden administration over its new vaccine mandates. The Chamber isn’t quite so subservient to Republicans as it was three or four years ago, but it’s still afraid to challenge GOP orthodoxy.

The Chamber has no objection to imposing Covid vaccine mandates at its own place of work. You may not enter its Beaux Arts fortress, situated across Lafayette Park from the White House, unless you can show that you’ve been vaccinated. Or rather, you won’t be able to enter once the Covid pandemic abates sufficiently for Chamber employees to return to the office. The prohibition will extend to Chamber employees, even though 90 percent of them are vaccinated already, according to an internal poll reported last month in Politico.

Vaccine mandates are also fine by the Chamber when imposed by individual businesses. “Can employers impose a vaccine mandate?” read an FAQ posted on the Chamber’s site last month. “Yes,” it answered, citing guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.