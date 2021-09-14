Why Won’t the Chamber of Commerce Support Biden’s Vaccine Mandate?

Vaccine mandates are also fine by the Chamber when imposed by individual businesses. “Can employers impose a vaccine mandate?” read an FAQ posted on the Chamber’s site last month. “Yes,” it answered, citing guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

What if that employer is the government? The Chamber FAQ didn’t raise that question, but in affirming that an employer could impose a vaccine mandate, it cited a July memorandum opinion by Dawn Johnson, acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, that said the government could impose a vaccine mandate. The main thrust of the memo was that an employer could impose a vaccine mandate even when the only vaccines available had received only “emergency use authorization,” and not final approval, from the Food and Drug Administration. That question became largely moot the following month when the FDA granted full-dress approval to the Pfizer vaccine. But the memo went on to say that an employer had the power to mandate vaccines, whether “public or private.”

It would not seem a very long walk from the Chamber acknowledging the government may impose a vaccine mandate on its own employees to the Chamber welcoming a vaccine mandate imposed by the government on private businesses that employ 100 people or more. Especially since the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s forthcoming emergency temporary Covid standard will be a “soft” mandate, allowing employees who absolutely refuse to be vaccinated the option of being tested for Covid “on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.” (When Biden, in July, imposed the same soft mandate on federal workers—he’s since hardened it—the Chamber’s chief policy officer, Neil Bradley, gave his blessing.)