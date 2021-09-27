The Baffling Legal Standard Fueling Religious Objections to Vaccine Mandates

How these questions get answered makes a big difference. Daniel Seeger, the conscientious objector who was found to be sincere and religious despite his lack of religious affiliation or belief in god, had a lot of help. The Central Committee for Conscientious Objectors, as well as the American Friends Service Committee (where Seeger was employed by the time his case made it to the Supreme Court), helped Seeger through his case from the very start. He had the best lawyers in the country. He cited theologians and spoke eloquently about his “religious belief in a purely ethical creed.”

The many government agents involved in his case found him to be a sympathetic figure. But many conscientious objectors who had similar beliefs did not fare so well. This was especially true of Black objectors, whom the peace movement and draft counselors tended to ignore, and whom the draft boards often saw as political (because of their commitment to civil rights) rather than religious.

U.S. religious freedom law tends to favor white Protestants. Claimants whose religions do not fit cleanly into the framework of sincere individual belief—such as Native Americans attempting to protect their sacred lands—have a hard time winning religious freedom cases. White Protestants have set the terms not only for what religion looks like but what it is about. Beliefs about sex and gender are rarely challenged as “false religious claims” because most people assume that religion is about sex and gender in a way that it is not about race or politics or giving water to migrants. Evangelical Protestants (and some Catholics) also have access to the same sort of help that Seeger had: specialized lawyers willing to take a case. Conservative Christian legal organizations, or CCLOs, such as Liberty Counsel and Alliance Defending Freedom have worked for years to reshape religious freedom law in favor of their clients.

It is not clear how effective most people will be in their quest for a religious exemption to vaccination. On the one hand, if someone cites biblical passages as the source of their sincere belief that they should not wear a mask or receive a vaccine—and they certainly appear to believe—how can we say they are not both religious and sincere? On the other, though, if someone’s citations make no sense, if they can’t give a coherent or consistent explanation to their employer, if they copied and pasted some exemption letter from a Facebook page run by Russian bots, will the EEOC or the courts really judge them favorably? Maybe.