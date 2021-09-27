The Baffling Legal Standard Fueling Religious Objections to Vaccine Mandates

The answer, until now, tended to be that anything goes. Most employers and government bodies give claimants the benefit of the doubt and find them to be sincere and religious. That does not mean that every sincere belief is accommodated, however. Businesses must make only “reasonable accommodations,” and thus they can deny a claim if doing so would cause a significant burden to them. In governmental settings, sincere belief will get you further, but there are still questions about how to balance the “compelling interest” of the government (in people having health care, for example) and the importance of religious freedom. How does that calculus change when a large number of people request the same exemption—and when those exemptions, especially in great numbers, pose public health risks?

Vaccine exemptions are a stark case of what legal scholars call “third-party harm.” Typically, a religious exemption or accommodation affects only a believer and the state. A prison bans facial hair, but an incarcerated Muslim man wants to grow a short beard as an expression of his faith and devotion. A state law requires formal education until age 16, but an Amish child’s religious and family life necessitate otherwise. Cases like these do not really affect anyone else. It’s a different matter if, for instance, a person’s religious belief compels them to violate anti-discrimination laws, deny services to LGBTQ people, misgender their students, or potentially spread a deadly virus.

The pandemic has exposed many Americans’ lack of conception of or belief in the common good: the inability or unwillingness to think of “freedom” as anything other than something each individual must shore up and maximize for themselves in a zero-sum game. These beliefs are not anathema to U.S. religion. In fact, for many, there is a theology at the core of their view of freedom, responsibility, and society. It is no coincidence that “sincerely held religious belief” has become so prominent in recent years. It names a distinctly American way of being free and being religious: as an individual, unsystematically, and without regard for others.