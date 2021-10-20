You are using an outdated browser.
“We’ve Gotta Do This”: Sherrod Brown on Build Back Better

TNR editor Michael Tomasky talks with the Ohio Democratic senator about the infrastructure bills, Joe Manchin, inflation, and whether Ohio will ever be a blue state again.

Senator Sherrod Brown chairs the Senate Banking Committee and is in the thick of negotiations on both the traditional infrastructure and broader budget bills. Here, he talks about his major priorities for the bills, which include affordable housing, clean public transit, and the child tax credit. He points out that Senator Joe Manchin is going to have to compromise, too. And he sizes up Ohio’s marquee 2022 races.

Michael Tomasky

Michael Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic.

