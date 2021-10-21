Tech Billionaires’ Fantasy Cities Are Environmentally Catastrophic Tax Havens

Earlier this week, Marc Lore, the 50-year-old billionaire who most recently worked as a high-level executive at Walmart and also founded Diapers.com, granted USA Today an interview about the $400 billion, 5 million-person city he’s planning to build in the American West. The story was remarkably straight-faced, full of all the self-aggrandizing details you tend to get when a tech entrepreneur decides it’s his destiny to wrestle society under control. The city’s name, Telosa, comes from the ancient Greek word for “higher purpose,” Lore said, and he’s coined the word “equitism,” a clunky combination of equality and capitalism, to describe its ideology. Equitism is also what he’s named the preposterous tower at the heart of his city, shown in expensive renderings being circled by solar-powered flying cars. In a promotional video released recently Lore surveyed an arid landscape and spoke of a “global standard of living” that will expand “human potential.” He emphasized the importance of disrupters; building a sovereign territory based on your own principles being the ultimate lifehack for escaping the various injustices visited on the billionaire class.

Lore’s utopia, like a number of similar and mostly aborted tech-industry plans, feels reminiscent of the way a child might invent a city where there are no bedtimes. As a detailed profile of the project published in Bloomberg Businessweek last month made clear, for all the slide decks about “core values” and “sustainable urban design,” the principle motivation behind Telosa appears to be that Lore is extremely annoyed about being taxed. In the city Lore says he will build, land will be owned by a private trust on which citizens are free to build and sell their own homes. Taxes will be paid mostly for infrastructural improvements to the city, proposals Lore suggested citizens should vote on. (This rather ordinary idea, that citizens of a city vote to approve spending on public works, is put in raw market-speak as projects having to “fight one another” to be realized in full.)

As the value of the land increases, Lore says, the effects will be similar to wealth-sharing at a startup in which employees are paid partially in stock. “If you went into the desert where the land was worth nothing, or very little, and you created a foundation that owned the land, and people moved there and tax dollars built infrastructure and we built one of the greatest cities in the world, the foundation could be worth a trillion dollars,” he told Joshua Brustein, who reported the Bloomberg piece. Plus, everyone would know where their taxes are going, he said, contrasting Telosa with cities not designed by Lore and his 50-odd staff, which, his logic implies, are burdening their citizens with obscure tariffs they can’t control.