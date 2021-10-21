Tech Billionaires’ Fantasy Cities Are Environmentally Catastrophic Tax Havens

In the years since the Seasteaders turned their Libertarian fantasies to space travel and tech companies formally enshrined their desire to generate cities using the algorithmic certainty of search results, a surprising number of tech-monied men have decided to purchase land in areas already suffering from infrastructural issues they couldn’t hope to resolve. Though Bill Gates has remained wisely quiet about the “smart city” he’s building in southwestern Arizona, he bought almost 25,000 acres in 2017, where his people have said he’s hoping to place a data center and launch a distribution model connected by self-driving cars. Earlier this year, in Nevada, a bitcoin entrepreneur named Jeffrey Berns petitioned to found a 67,000-acre self-governed territory named Painted Rock where city services would be run on blockchain, a concept he told the BBC was simply “very cool.” In few of these scenarios, for all the bluster about a sustainable future and more equitable societies, have the transformative governments’ founders mentioned that the regions they are planning on settling are drastically over-developed and projected to run out of water in as soon as 50 years—an omission that either confirms these cities are just expensive architectural renders or betrays a widespread certainty that the water crisis won’t apply to certain people.

Though he didn’t mention it in interviews about his utopia, months before he petitioned the state government to allow him to build it, Berns bought 7,000 acre-feet of water in two separate groundwater basins far from where he planned to build his town. The water that would have flowed through his poorly conceived autonomous zone would have been siphoned from a rural area 100 miles to the south. The project was scrapped in April, not long after Berns was the subject of a sexual harassment suit. It remains unclear what happened to all that water he bought.