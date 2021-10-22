The Supreme Court Now Has Roe in Its Sights

At the same time, in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, the justices agreed to decide the case on the merits of whether a state can structure a law like S.B. 8 at all. The clinic framed the Texas law as an unprecedented act of defiance to the Supreme Court’s authority. “Had a state after Brown v. Board of Education enacted a similar law authorizing private citizens to sue anyone integrating a school, there can be little question that this Court would have immediately stopped that act of lawlessness,” the providers told the court. “That S.B. 8 seeks to frustrate the right to abortion rather than the right to equal protection cannot justify different treatment.”

The Supreme Court does not release vote totals for its decisions on emergency motions or for when it decides to hear cases. It takes only four votes for the justices to agree to hear a case, thus ensuring that a minority of justices can still influence the docket. But it takes at least five votes for the court to grant a litigant’s motion when it’s considered by the full court. Four of the justices—Chief Justice John Roberts, Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, and Sotomayor—indicated in a September order that they would have voted to block S.B. 8 from going into effect.

Will the Supreme Court ultimately uphold S.B. 8 on the merits? Five of the justices—every conservative but Roberts—actively voted to keep it in force over the last two months. The justices’ votes on stays and injunctions aren’t always indicative of how they might rule on the merits, but in this case, the two issues are so closely intertwined that it feels impossible to differentiate them. At the same time, the court explicitly rejected a request from Texas in U.S. v. Texas to use that case as a vehicle to consider whether Roe and Casey should be overturned outright. Granting it would have allowed the justices to hear that question a month sooner than it had already planned.

That decision should not give abortion-rights proponents much cause for optimism. Legal observers almost unanimously expect that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority will sharply curb abortion rights—if not overturn Roe and Casey altogether—after it hears Whole Woman’s Health v. Dobbs in December. It’s possible that the justices will hand down a ruling that superficially appears to be an act of moderation: overturning Roe and Casey in Dobbs to give anti-abortion groups their long-sought victory while striking down S.B. 8 in Jackson for defying the Supreme Court’s authority. After Friday’s order, the era of legal abortion now appears to be over in Texas, and a large swath of the country could soon join it.