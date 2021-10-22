The Supreme Court Now Has Roe in Its Sights

In a brief series of orders, the court said it would grant certiorari before judgment to two S.B. 8-related cases: the Justice Department’s challenge to the law in United States v. Texas, and a lawsuit brought against a variety of state officials by Texas abortion providers in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson. Most federal lawsuits that reach the Supreme Court are first heard by a federal district court and then reviewed by one of the federal circuit courts of appeals. But in exceptional circumstances, the high court can bypass the appellate courts and agree to directly review a district court’s ruling.

Certiorari before judgment is usually reserved for time-sensitive cases of national or international importance, such as Harry Truman’s order to seize steel mills during the Korean War or Richard Nixon’s resistance to a subpoena for White House tapes during Watergate. It can also be used in a more administrative fashion to accelerate similar cases at different stages in the appellate process so they can be heard by the justices together. The court’s decision to schedule oral argument in the S.B. 8 cases appears to be more administrative in nature, though it still carries a strong tinge of urgency. Friday’s orders require the parties to file briefs and hold oral arguments in just ten days—the court’s most accelerated schedule since Bush v. Gore.

In filings earlier this week, the Justice Department had asked the justices to issue an injunction that would temporarily block S.B. 8 from going into effect. Judge Robert Pitman, who heard the case at the district court level, issued such an injunction after ruling that S.B. 8 was unconstitutional earlier this month. But a conservative three-judge panel in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked Pitman’s order soon thereafter and allowed S.B. 8 to go back into effect. The Supreme Court’s decision to not reverse the Fifth Circuit ensures that S.B. 8 will remain in force in Texas unless the justices decide to strike it down later this term.