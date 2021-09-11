Why Would Corporate America Save Reproductive Rights?

From the Lochner era onward, the Supreme Court’s fealty to protecting corporate wealth has been so comprehensive that it would be hard to believe that the conservative justices who recently opted not to stop Texas’s new abortion bounty law, S.B. 8, didn’t consider whether their decision would be bad for business. It was the Roberts court, after all, that sparked what New Republic contributor David H. Gans referred to as a “First Amendment revolution” for corporations, which took home a sizable bounty from the court’s most recent term. For the conservative bloc to abandon them now would mark a significant moment of apostasy—though it’s perhaps one trade-off that Trump’s troika of justices were willing to make.

In recent days, some have expressed hope that corporate America, recognizing the economic risks as GOP-controlled legislatures across the country target reproductive rights, might find some way to intervene. But the evidence of such an e-suite revolt is thin. As CNN reported, the two most prominent ride-hail apps, Uber and Lyft, pledged to cover the legal fees of any driver sued under S.B. 8 for “aiding or abetting” an abortion; Lyft also made a donation to Planned Parenthood. Two Texas-based dating apps announced that they would be creating a “relief fund” for those adversely affected by the law.



These modest moves were enough to agitate New York Post op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari, who warned of the overwhelming force that corporate “wokesters” were likely to bring to bear on these grand conservative designs. There’s little to substantiate any sincere fears: As The New York Times reported, while “American Airlines and Dell Technologies, two of the state’s biggest employers, were early and vocal critics” of Texas Republicans’ voter suppression bill, neither firm offered comment about the abortion law. Nor would two dozen other “major companies,” among them some of the “biggest employers in Texas, including AT&T, Oracle, McKesson and Phillips 66.”

