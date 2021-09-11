Why Would Corporate America Save Reproductive Rights?

These modest moves were enough to agitate New York Post op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari, who warned of the overwhelming force that corporate “wokesters” were likely to bring to bear on these grand conservative designs. There’s little to substantiate any sincere fears: As The New York Times reported, while “American Airlines and Dell Technologies, two of the state’s biggest employers, were early and vocal critics” of Texas Republicans’ voter suppression bill, neither firm offered comment about the abortion law. Nor would two dozen other “major companies,” among them some of the “biggest employers in Texas, including AT&T, Oracle, McKesson and Phillips 66.”



In Virginia—where, TNR’s Grace Segers reports, Democrats are hoping the Texas law will help turn out their voters—American Airlines and Dell are on the mind of Terry McAuliffe, as well. As The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel reported, the former and potentially future governor mused, on a conference call, about poaching Texas-based firms and bringing them to the Old Dominion: “We should call Dell, we should call American Airlines.”



Economic development is certainly within the governor’s remit, but it’s naïve to expect firms to base themselves in any given state for reasons other than perks that fatten their bottom lines, such as big tax giveaways and other incentives that might entice corporate boards to make a switch. It’s also far from clear how relocating Texas-based companies to Virginia would necessarily help the women of Texas, other than depriving them of potential employment options while leaving the law in place.

