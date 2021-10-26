There’s One (at Least) Big Difference Between Kyrsten Sinema and John McCain

The way McCain and Sinema have defied the majority of their party is also very different. Presidential candidates often offer up examples of crossing party lines and agreeing with the opposing team on something. For McCain, that was his work with then-Senator Russ Feingold on a far-reaching campaign finance reform proposal in the early 2000s. He worked with Democrats on legislation for reforming prescription drug sales, and on a patients’ bill of rights. He also voted against George W. Bush’s tax cuts—an apostasy for today’s tax-hating Republican Party. He also pushed legislation creating a dramatic price increase on tobacco products, as well as new strong restrictions for the tobacco industry. In all these cases, McCain went against his own party’s leaders (Mitch McConnell hates campaign finance reform more than anything), special interests, and big donors.

And yet McCain was no RINO, and his choices had serious implications. There’s a direct line between McCain’s rash and terrible decision to pick Sarah Palin as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election and the rise of Donald Trump (Palin bucked backing Ted Cruz, helping to elevate Trump to lead the Republican Party). And for all his defiant moments, he was in lockstep with conservatives on issues ranging from abortion to same-sex marriage to financial deregulation. McCain was an outspoken supporter of invading Iraq and Afghanistan, as well, something Democrats relentlessly hit him on when he ran for president in 2008. It was clear where McCain was, and was not, a maverick.

It was clear where McCain was, and was not, a maverick. Sinema’s political beliefs always seem to be in flux.

Sinema’s political beliefs always seem

to be in flux. She was once a member of the Green Party but has since become more conservative as she’s risen through the ranks of American politics and elected office. The negotiations have not been an instructive window into Sinema’s core beliefs. She’s reportedly prioritizing environmental provisions but is eager to cut the overall price tag of the reconciliation package dramatically. She’s opposed to raising corporate taxes to pay for the Biden domestic policy agenda. She opposed some of the most expansive (and popular) measures on prescription drug pricing in the set of proposals, as well. And back in the Trump era, she was one of the few Democratic senators who voted to confirm Bill Barr as Trump’s attorney general.