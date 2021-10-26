There’s One (at Least) Big Difference Between Kyrsten Sinema and John McCain

And yet McCain was no RINO, and his choices had serious implications. There’s a direct line between McCain’s rash and terrible decision to pick Sarah Palin as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election and the rise of Donald Trump (Palin bucked backing Ted Cruz, helping to elevate Trump to lead the Republican Party). And for all his defiant moments, he was in lockstep with conservatives on issues ranging from abortion to same-sex marriage to financial deregulation. McCain was an outspoken supporter of invading Iraq and Afghanistan, as well, something Democrats relentlessly hit him on when he ran for president in 2008. It was clear where McCain was, and was not, a maverick.

to be in flux. She was once a member of the Green Party but has since become more conservative as she’s risen through the ranks of American politics and elected office. The negotiations have not been an instructive window into Sinema’s core beliefs. She’s reportedly prioritizing environmental provisions but is eager to cut the overall price tag of the reconciliation package dramatically. She’s opposed to raising corporate taxes to pay for the Biden domestic policy agenda. She opposed some of the most expansive (and popular) measures on prescription drug pricing in the set of proposals, as well. And back in the Trump era, she was one of the few Democratic senators who voted to confirm Bill Barr as Trump’s attorney general.

Sinema’s core beliefs remain a mystery to almost everyone. She rarely talks to any member of the press and refuses hallway interviews or gaggles. That may seem like a small thing, but it’s important to consider in any comparison to McCain, Mr. Straight Talk Express, who would literally outlast most barrages of reporters’ questions. It was clear where McCain stood on specific issues because he would tell you and anyone else.

Still, alums of McCain World agree that Sinema’s opposition to major Democratic proposals will help her in Arizona. “Whether she is following the lead of Senator McCain or not, it is encouraging to see politicians who look first at what they think is best for the country before considering what is best for their party or their political interests,” said Christian Ferry, a former deputy campaign manager to McCain.