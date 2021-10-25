Corporate Taxes Will Not Go Up, and Guess Who’s Entirely to Blame?

Biden and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden also supported raising the top marginal tax rate back to the 39.6 percent rate first imposed by Bill Clinton (in case you like to geek out on this kind of thing, here’s a chart of federal marginal tax rates all the way back to 1862, when Abraham Lincoln first imposed an income tax to finance the Civil War). George W. Bush lowered it to 35, Barack Obama brought it back up to 39.6. (Why is that the magic number? To avoid something starting with a 4, I guess.) Trump subsequently lowered it to 37.

But now, all that is off the table. Kyrsten Sinema has declared, “No! Corporate taxes bad!” So what the Democrats have turned to is a plan to hike the marginal rate on America’s roughly 700 billionaires. Forget the 1 percent. This is the 0.0002 percent.

I’ve seen this described as the Democrats’ “new” proposal, but it actually dusts off a classic that first came out of Wyden’s office, a Democratic Senate aide told me Sunday, originating from a white paper his staff wrote in 2019. I haven’t seen this white paper, and the aide wouldn’t share some of the key details with me—such as what the rate will be and how much revenue it will raise. The brass tacks of this proposal are to be unveiled Tuesday. But this idea has been on Wyden’s radar screen for a long time, and his staff has been working in recent weeks with the Treasury Department and the West Wing to finalize the particulars. It just wasn’t his, or the White House’s first choice as a revenue-raiser in the budget.