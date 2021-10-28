Hedge Fund Apps Want You to Believe They’re Redistributing Wealth From Wall Street to You

So far this year, investments in these kinds of businesses have already doubled last year’s numbers, which amounts, at last count, to $91.5 billion. Delphia itself has raised $19.5 million so far and says it’s managing $120 million in assets. Those assets include money from larger institutional investors, as well as sums collected from a no-fee program with the $10 minimum for everyone else: In Delphia’s model of “wealth redistribition,” the fees paid by institutional investors subsidize those of people who have more data than cash. During the GameStop meltdown in January, a series of staggering quotes appeared from new investors that were essentially bitter rehashes of the McKinsey interview’s central contention that making loads of money by gaming the system breeds solidarity and hope: “Literally everyone is on board” with the plan to invest in GameStop, said one Reddit user. “Left, right, Trump supporters, Trump haters. You want some unification movement? Well, this is it.” Another wrote that “instead of guillotines this time it’s beating them at their own game.”

But as with just about every free service funded by venture capital, Robinhood’s customers aren’t really the people who use it. They are the people who buy the data those customers generate—in Robinhood’s case, large investment firms that use that information to inform their own trades. It’s the kind of counterintuitive practice Delphia is relying on to present itself as an “ethical” alternative to the market as it exists, by disclosing that the company relies on user data and making that transparency the central appeal. But as Robinhood was successful in convincing some people that a data-mining operation can be a guillotine, Delphia is hoping to reimagine data collection as a righteous and canny capitalization on an infinitely renewable resource. In this line of thinking, the problem isn’t the finance industry or all the personal data that apps collect, or marketing customer interactions to firms that then use them to line the pockets of whoever can afford to invest; it’s that all of these things are being done by people who aren’t the users of Delphia’s app, and none of those practices are making the person thinking about giving their data to Delphia personally rich. As always, what the tech industry offers is a series of slight tweaks to a grotesque system, which amounts to an endlessly iterating loop.