Hedge Fund Apps Want You to Believe They’re Redistributing Wealth From Wall Street to You

If a person wanted to participate fully in the model of “wealth redistribution” the investment startup Delphia purports to be offering, this is what they would do: First, they would download the company’s app and grant it access to various categories of personal information. If they opted in for every conceivable kind of data Delphia says it desires, then the app, through a partnership with a third-party contractor, would be able to read their emails to collect metadata and receipts. Delphia could review their financial transactions and scrape their Twitter account, as well as track their location and look at their trades on the investment app Robinhood. Delphia’s website also implies that either now or sometime in the near future, the company would hoover up their browsing history and fitness data, too. Each time this person granted Delphia access to another app on their phone, they would be entered to win a weekly $10 million prize, a lottery in gratitude for helping the company make better bets.

This theoretical person, being an everyman interested in investing as a way to capture a share of the enormous wealth made on the stock market, which had until recently only been available to a select few, could also contribute at least $10 to Delphia’s fund. And if they did all that, the company would funnel their money into a series of investments determined by crunching the data the person had shared, along with the data from every other “contributor” to the app. Each individual user becomes a data broker, leveraging their own habits as valuable consumer insights, the ultimate quantification of the self. And because this is happening in the same year that a bunch of kids on Reddit made some money coordinating their purchase of GameStop shares, Delphia promises to wrestle control of vast fortunes from the suits on Wall Street and place them in the 99 percent’s hands.

I’m basing most of my information here on what Delphia says in promotional materials, since while I have absolutely no reason to believe the company would endanger my personal information, I also couldn’t quite bring myself to type my social security number into its app to verify my identity. I first learned about Delphia when a P.R. firm sent a series of aggressively friendly emails to one of my editors offering what I imagine would have been a trend story about the democratizing power of hedge fund apps, a framing that’s widespread across the financial technology sector but which finds a particularly extreme expression in Delphia’s conception of itself. “We founded Delphia to create meaningful prosperity by redistributing wealth to those whose data is creating economic value,” the startup’s website reads. Or as the company’s founder Andrew Peek told Fast Company, during a heavy press push in 2019, Delphia’s business is to erase the “investment advantage for the 1 percent,” which he said basically comes down to asking its users voluntarily to share the kind of data that Wall Street is already buying elsewhere, as a way to invest more accurately. This is only partially true, considering the data Delphia is collecting is probably much more specific and useful, which is also part of Delphia’s broader pitch.