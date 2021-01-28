GameStop Is Teaching Republicans to (Pretend to) Hate Wall Street

The superficially bipartisan outcry over the GameStop episode reflects a growing public sense that we are witness to an already rigged market that, when faced with a taste of its own manipulative medicine, changed the rules to favor its hedge fund allies. Stock trades restricted on Robinhood and TDAmeritrade; a key Discord channel shut down; spam on the r/WallStreetBets subreddit forcing it to go private; stock market executives threatening to halt trading—it’s difficult to dispute those who complain that tech companies and the financial establishment, with the encouragement of CNBC and financial media, are putting their thumbs on the scale to prop up the status quo. And as Vice found, 56 percent of all Robinhood users own some GameStop stock, which may further a popular backlash.

It seems unlikely that the shared disgust over casino capitalism will lead to any bipartisan policy agreement, much less meaningful regulation of the financial institutions that created these conditions in the first place. Right-wing lawmakers—including the Trump family and its political allies—have benefited from generous rules covering everything from insider trading for senators to tax write-offs for real estate moguls. There may be fines for companies like Robinhood, which, by limiting trades in some of the most highly sought-after stocks, is rapidly alienating its middle-class user base. But given what’s being fought over here—the right to trade securities in moribund companies with the same recklessness that hedge funds do—the GameStop rebellion is not the basis of a durable political movement. (A sentence I never thought I’d have occasion to write.) Still, while the left shouldn’t mistake this for some epochal moment, it is a useful and teachable one, and it would be a mistake to cede the justifiable anger to right-wing fakers like Ted Cruz and Donald Jr. There’s a vacuum in leadership to be filled.



Reportedly, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, and there is hardly a politician who now doesn’t have a position on the affair. But many of them sound like Representative Ro Khanna, who wrote that “nearly half of American families aren’t even invested in the stock market,” before going on to call for “more regulation and equality in the markets.” Instead of worrying about the wide-ranging influence of the stock market—often affecting people who will never buy stock—the focus is on turning more people into investors, into small-time gamblers. The rhetoric here is similar to that of the fintech industry, which equates people being “underbanked”—itself an ideologically tinged term—with a lack of political and social rights. The implication is that everyone should have a right to trade stocks, yes, but everyone should also have stocks.