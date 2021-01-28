GameStop Is Teaching Republicans to (Pretend to) Hate Wall Street

The ongoing fallout over a group of Redditors boosting GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks has landed—inevitably—at the door of the Trump family. While the former president hasn’t spoken out, Don Jr. has, aligning himself with day traders angry that Robinhood has stopped letting its users buy GameStop, Nokia, BlackBerry, and other now-volatile securities that have been dubbed Reddit YOLO stocks. Adopting his father’s faux populist mantle, Don Jr. tweeted this morning: “It took less than a day for big tech, big government and the corporate media to spring into action and begin colluding to protect their hedge fund buddies on Wall Street. This is what a rigged system looks like, folks!” (Cue the Clickhole article about the worst person you know making a good point.)



Don Jr., generally a fan and beneficiary of rigged systems, has opportunistically strayed out of his normal habitat and ended up close to the truth. He’s found some strange fellow travelers there, including anyone from the boorish Barstool Sports honcho Dave Portnoy to leftist stalwart Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Representative Rashida Tlaib summed it up for many critics when she tweeted: “They’re blocking the ability to trade to protect Wall St. hedge funds, stealing millions of dollars from their users to protect people who’ve used the stock market as a casino for decades.”

The superficially bipartisan outcry over the GameStop episode reflects a growing public sense that we are witness to an already rigged market that, when faced with a taste of its own manipulative medicine, changed the rules to favor its hedge fund allies. Stock trades restricted on Robinhood and TDAmeritrade, a key Discord channel shut down, spam on the r/WallStreetBets subreddit forcing it to go private, stock market executives threatening to halt trading—it’s difficult to dispute those who complain that tech companies and the financial establishment, with encouragement of CNBC and financial media, are putting their thumbs on the scale to prop up the status quo. And as Vice found, 56 percent of all Robinhood users own some GameStop stock, which may further a popular backlash.