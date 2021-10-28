Why Did The Wall Street Journal Publish a Letter From Donald Trump Pushing the Big Lie?

There is no justification for printing such a letter, even if it did come from the pen of a former president—many newspapers would have thrown a similar one from a private citizen in the bin. Trump’s bogus claim that the election was “rigged” is hardly newsworthy; he’s been making it again and again, ever since it became clear that he was going to lose. The claims made in Trump’s letter are not opinions: They are lies. Many of them have been independently investigated and disproven; many more were thrown out by Pennsylvania courts. Trump is still claiming, for instance, that there is something suspicious about the number of absentee ballots cast, when in fact those numbers have always made perfect sense. The former president’s laundry list of “suspicious” items pointing to fraud in Pennsylvania collapses with the slightest bit of scrutiny.



Any functional opinion page would have at least vetted these claims—the Journal certainly has the resources to do so. Failing that, the Journal could have explained why it decided to run the letter and, given the prominence of its author and his tendency to lie as easily as breathing, included the facts involved. [Editor’s note: After publication the Journal’s editors provided their factual accounting.] The paper could have pressed the president on his claims and refused to run his letter without changes—though it’s hard to imagine what a publishable, factual version of this letter would actually resemble. Instead, it did nothing—just spat some pure, high-test balderdash on its pages for clicks.



“I think it’s very disappointing that our opinion section continues to publish misinformation that our news side works so hard to debunk,” one Wall Street Journal reporter told CNN. “They should hold themselves to the same standards we do!” Sure. They should, but they don’t.

