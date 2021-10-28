Why Did The Wall Street Journal Publish a Letter From Donald Trump Pushing the Big Lie?

Since The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page mainly exists to provide a steady stream of embarrassments to the paper’s news division, it’s hardly surprising that it chose to publish, without explanation, a letter from Donald Trump alleging that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him. Oh, you don’t say? The former president is still shaking his fist at reality from his Mar-a-Lago redoubt? This was one opinion pitch that could have easily been rejected, seeing as how it breaks no new ground. The esteemed editorial minds at the Journal went a different way, and their decision is baffling and egregious, an affront to the newspaper’s supposed values.

Trump’s letter, published on Wednesday, contains a thicket of blatant lies, falsehoods, and exaggerations. “Well actually, the election was rigged, which you, unfortunately, still haven’t figured out,” Trump wrote, criticizing a separate editorial in the Journal about Pennsylvania voting laws. Trump’s letter mostly consisted of a series of easily disprovable bullet points—many of which arrived pre-debunked by the actual reporters at the Journal—including allegations that Mark Zuckerberg spent millions to “interfere” in the election and that tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of illegal ballots were cast. The overall picture is one of rampant fraud—all supporting Trump’s demand for a “forensic audit” of the Keystone State’s vote count—despite the fact that there is no evidence that such fraud occurred. Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes; nothing that has emerged since last November has altered that basic fact.



There is no justification for printing such a letter, even if it did come from the pen of a former president—many newspapers would have thrown a similar one from a private citizen in the bin. Trump’s bogus claim that the election was “rigged” is hardly newsworthy; he’s been making it again and again, ever since it became clear that he was going to lose. The claims made in Trump’s letter are not opinions: They are lies. Many of them have been independently investigated and disproven; many more were thrown out by Pennsylvania courts. Trump is still claiming, for instance, that there is something suspicious about the number of absentee ballots cast, when in fact those numbers have always made perfect sense. The former president’s laundry list of “suspicious” items pointing to fraud in Pennsylvania collapses with the slightest bit of scrutiny.

