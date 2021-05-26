CNN Fired Rick Santorum and Forgave Chris Cuomo. Ethics Had Nothing to Do With It.

It’s certainly true that compared to sycophants like Lord and Lewandowski, Santorum would occasionally criticize Trump—Santorum, for instance, called his claims of election fraud “very disappointing and shocking.” These comments were, more often than not, cover: Santorum was on CNN panels not just to speak on behalf of Trump supporters and Republicans but to generate outrage and attention that the network could then turn into eyeballs (and revenue). After his CPR comments, for instance, CNN spent days replaying them, with different shows expressing how off-base they were. Fans of professional wrestling might recognize how this arrangement works. CNN got to have a “reasonable” Trump-supporting Republican on the air, and every once in a while, the network would have to give him a light slap on the wrist and maybe make a little hay over the demonstration. That was the bargain, and for a long while, everyone got exactly what they wanted.



But Santorum’s comments about Native Americans proved to be a bridge too far, especially considering that he refused to apologize for making them (he would only say he “misspoke”). It’s not clear when CNN will fill his place on its oversize panel desk or who they might tap to step into Santorum’s role. There aren’t very many Republicans out there who even want to straddle some polite line between “supporting” the former president and breaking with him at key moments, as Santorum did. It is especially difficult given that the entire Republican Party is committed to a massive assault on democracy.

But this episode also points to a selective application of personnel ethics at CNN. Santorum isn’t the only CNN talking head (or, in his case, recently severed CNN talking head) in the news for invoking “cancel culture.” A week earlier, The Washington Post reported that anchor Chris Cuomo had advised his brother, Andrew, to invoke the term in response to multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behavior. Chris Cuomo, unlike Santorum, will keep his job. During a Tuesday town hall, the network’s chief executive, Jeff Zucker, told staffers that while Cuomo did “cross a line,” he decided the appropriate punishment was an on-air apology. (Cuomo told viewers, “It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I am sorry for that.”)

