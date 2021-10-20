Trump’s Defense Against the January 6 Commission Discovers New Depths of Cynicism

Americans are truly blessed that former President Trump is willing to defend the sacred democratic principle of defying congressional inquiries. A more honest interpretation of Trump’s view of “constitutional” is fairly simple: anything that would be personally good for him is legal, constitutional, and entirely appropriate, and anything that would be personally bad for him is not just illegal and unconstitutional but also illegitimate, fraudulent, deeply partisan, and a danger to truth, justice, and the American way. He concedes no limits on his power beyond those he is willing to accept. This theme, which once permeated every aspect of his presidency, now permeates every aspect of his postpresidential public relations strategy when it comes to—well, just about anything.

Trump’s scorched-earth thinking is hardly new. The Mueller investigation, which probed whether Trump and his associates had colluded with the Russian government to undermine Hillary Clinton in 2016, was continuously derided by Trump as a “corrupt witch hunt.” His first impeachment saga, in 2019, which came about after he attempted to coerce the Ukrainian government into falsely smearing Biden ahead of the election, was falsely described by the former president as an “attempted coup.” His second impeachment saga, in 2021, arising from his decision to incite a mob to attack Congress and prevent the peaceful transition of power, was cynically denounced by Trump as an authoritarian attempt to “silence a political opponent and a minority party.”

Along the way, Trump’s self-absorbed approach to the American constitutional order has led him and his lawyers to strange places. In a Supreme Court case last year, for example, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told the justices that Trump’s financial records couldn’t be subpoenaed by the Manhattan district attorney’s office because it might somehow distract Trump and thus lead to more deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic. Seven of the nine justices found this reasoning unpersuasive, to say the least, and even the two dissenters declined to embrace it. During his second impeachment trial, earlier this year, Trump’s lawyers made the head-spinning claim that if the Senate convicted him of inciting an insurrection, it would violate the First Amendment’s protections for free speech.