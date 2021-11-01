Biden Never Campaigned to Be FDR

Policy promises were, of course, part of the Biden campaign. But from his early 2019 appearances in Iowa and New Hampshire to Election Day 2020, Biden made clear that traditional Democratic issues were less important to him than erasing the stain of Trumpism and the hatred that goes with it. In the most important speech of his campaign to the Democratic convention, Biden defined the election as a “battle for the soul of the nation.” That line was so important to Biden that he repeated it three times in separate portions of the address. Meanwhile, rather than stressing detailed promises about free college and parental leave, in the speech Biden talked vaguely about creating a nation where “cost doesn’t prevent young people from going to college” and “a childcare and eldercare system … makes it possible for parents to go to work.”

The pandemic was raging in the summer of 2020, and no issue was more important than Trump’s erratic and tragic response. Beyond the lives lost from the pandemic, there was also the human toll of jobs lost with the nation facing a double-digit unemployment rate.

Those disappointed in Biden’s performance in the White House might pause to remember the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that Biden signed into law in March, which dramatically expanded the child tax credit, boosted jobless benefits, and authorized $1,400 hardship payments to Americans at or below the median income. The unemployment rate fell from 6.3 percent when Biden was inaugurated to 4.8 percent today. Biden also presided over the continuing vaccine rollout that has been marred by Republican obstructionism and right-wing conspiracy theorists.