Biden Never Campaigned to Be FDR

It was always folly to believe that Biden and the Democrats could top the New Deal and LBJ’s Great Society with a 50-50 Senate and just three votes to spare in the House. The White House deserves some of the blame for encouraging unrealistic expectations about what was ever possible in a Congress poised on the knife edge.

As a result, Democrats refuse to recognize their own victories. In addition to the $1.9-trillion stimulus package, Congress is poised to approve a $1-trillion infrastructure bill and, most likely, the downsized $1.75-trillion Biden spending plan. A trillion here and a trillion there—and pretty soon it adds up to real money. It might not be LBJ’s full Great Society package, but add the three bills up, and it amounts to transformational policies buttressing the social safety net and battling climate change.

The 2022 elections will be fought over far more than just the spending priorities for the next Congress. With Trump remaking the Republicans into a thuggish authoritarian party, democracy itself will be on the ballot. The Democrats may have won the opening skirmish for the “soul of America” in 2020, but the final outcome of the war is far from certain.

Leftwing frustration with Biden can turn dangerously shortsighted. Of course, Biden is neither a Marvel comics super hero nor the embodiment of political perfection. But consider the alternative. The politics of pique gets you Mitch McConnell back as majority leader in 2023. What that means, at minimum, is that no Biden pick for the Supreme Court would ever get a Senate vote. Moreover, a GOP sweep in 2022 would threaten an honest vote count for president in 2024.