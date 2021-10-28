Leaving Paid Family Leave Out of Build Back Better Is a Tragedy

Universal paid leave is overwhelmingly popular, even among Republicans, which may have something to do with the fact that even if a person is primed to see any social safety net spending as a handout, they understand that the things these programs cover happen to pretty much everyone. As Hannah Matthews of the Center for Law and Social Policy told Grace Segers this week, “The care needs for families are universal: Every family will experience it at some point.” People give birth, they get sick, they die, and all of those experiences, in the United States at least, come with crippling costs. While estimates vary wildly, the average price of delivering a child in a hospital is said to be anywhere between $4,500 and $10,808. (If a person has a C-section that number spikes, and then there’s the matter of actually raising the child and finding someone to care for it: Infant childcare can be over $1,200 a month.) Illness is fantastically expensive. Two-thirds of Americans who file for bankruptcy cite medical bills as the main contributing factor. And if those expensive medical procedures don’t work, the median cost of a funeral as of 2019 was $7,640. The paid leave package originally included in the reconciliation bill wouldn’t have prevented the financial ruin that often follows the most fundamental certainties of being alive. But it might have made an impossible situation feel, for a few weeks at least, somewhat more humane.

The most broadly covered failure here applies to new parents. The hypocrisy of a political landscape that prevents a person from terminating a pregnancy but makes it basically impossible for them to raise a child is obvious. Lack of adequate leave or support has almost certainly contributed to both the mass ejection of women from the workforce over the last year and the long-term decline in birth rates in the U.S. But there are so many other ways in which the lack of paid leave is a disaster, one which unfolded with a particular slow-motion clarity over the last year and a half. People went into work sick because they couldn’t afford not to; they lost income as they were hooked up to ventilators in the ICU; they left jobs to care for family members suffering from “long Covid,” the consequences of which researchers are only now beginning to understand. And just imagine what it would have meant if the people who loved the more than 700,000 casualties of the pandemic could have taken a day or two off to grieve instead of trundling, dazed, back to work.