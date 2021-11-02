Mark Cuban’s Naïve Plan to Curb Drug Costs With “Humane Capitalism”

Cuban is absolutely right about one thing: He does have enough money. But it’s perhaps less clear whether his efforts will truly put much of a crack in the drug industry’s sturdy edifice, let alone truly fuck it up. The safest bet is that, much like many other private ventures before it, Cuban’s scheme will do little to tame an out of control health care system or to blunt its devastating impact on patients. Only the public sector can do that.

One thing that Cuban has going for himself is that he is correct that PBMs are an unholy mess that illustrate the dysfunctional rot of the U.S. health care system better than anything else. PBMs are contracted by private insurers, unions, employers, and even public programs to handle prescription drug benefits, devising formularies of covered products and negotiating prices with drug manufacturers. But they do so in stealth, concealing not only how much they pay for drugs relative to how much they bill for them but also how much they get in kickbacks from drug companies.

Their opacity makes it difficult to gauge the depths of the problem. One study showed that PBMs took in some $89.5 billion in rebates in 2016. (They’d surely say those were “passed through” to payers and patients, with their own trade association claiming they’ll trim our national prescription drug spending by about $1 trillion over the next decade.) Of course, it’s tough to imagine anyone believes that! Pharma bigwigs sure don’t, blaming PBMs for drug price hikes every chance they get.