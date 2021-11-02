Mark Cuban’s Naïve Plan to Curb Drug Costs With “Humane Capitalism”

Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, cast member of Shark Tank, and frequent passenger on Hillary Clinton’s campaign jet, just announced his latest venture: He plans to launch a new pharmaceutical benefit management company, or PBM, and to do so with all of the attendant “disruption” to which the modern mogul must make a burnt offering. This isn’t the first time the celebrity oligarch has waded into the health care space. Last year, he co-created the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company in order to enter the market for generic pharmaceuticals. He has even sketched out his very own health care policy plan, which, while not likely to be implemented anytime soon, nevertheless allows Cuban to spar frequently with single payer advocates on Twitter, which is pretty much one of the main reasons centrists dream up health care plans.

Cuban is hardly the first ultrarich person in recent memory to attempt to “disrupt” the health care industry: In 2018, Amazon, JP Morgan, and Berkshire Hathaway famously launched an initiative that promised to overhaul the bloated sector, only to disband three years later (without, needless to say, having succeeded). Nonetheless, Cuban has set his sights high, with a goal not just to make money but to transform how drugs are made and sold: “I could make a fortune from this,” Cuban told The Texas Monthly. “But I won’t. I’ve got enough money. I’d rather fuck up the drug industry in every way possible.”

Cuban is absolutely right about one thing: He does have enough money. But it’s perhaps less clear whether his efforts will truly put much of a crack in the drug industry’s sturdy edifice, let alone truly fuck it up. The safest bet is that, much like many other private ventures before it, Cuban’s scheme will do little to tame an out of control health care system or to blunt its devastating impact on patients. Only the public sector can do that.