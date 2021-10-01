The Supreme Court’s Next Big Gun Rights Case Has Allies Trading Fire

The Supreme Court begins its new term on Monday with no shortage of high-stakes cases to wrestle with. One of them is New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, where the justices will consider the constitutionality of a New York law that dispenses concealed-carry licenses very sparingly, mostly to ex-cops and a select group of famous celebrities. As one might expect, gun rights advocates and gun-control groups alike are jockeying for the court to adopt an interpretation of the Second Amendment that fits their vision for the right to bear arms. Beneath that surface, however, a more intriguing debate about the Second Amendment is taking place between two groups that usually aren’t at odds.

On one side is the American Civil Liberties Union and its New York state counterpart, which contend that the state law is justified to protect First Amendment rights in the public sphere. On the other side are a coalition of New York–based public defender groups who contend that the law actually gives cops a license to discriminate and harm indigent and minority New Yorkers who try to exercise their Second Amendment rights. The result is two starkly different visions of how the law affects civil rights, public safety, and the Constitution.

Bruen is slated to produce the first major Supreme Court ruling on the scope of the Second Amendment in nearly a decade. (It was previously known as New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett.) As I noted when the court agreed to hear the case earlier this year, the dispute revolves around New York’s highly restrictive scheme for obtaining a concealed-carry license. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and two plaintiffs who failed to obtain licenses argue that the Second Amendment protects a right to carry arms outside the home and that New York is violating that right. The state, for its part, counters that its law fits within traditional restrictions on gun possession and is necessary to reduce crime.