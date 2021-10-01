The Supreme Court’s Next Big Gun Rights Case Has Allies Trading Fire

Bruen is slated to produce the first major Supreme Court ruling on the scope of the Second Amendment in nearly a decade. (It was previously known as New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett.) As I noted when the court agreed to hear the case earlier this year, the dispute revolves around New York’s highly restrictive scheme for obtaining a concealed-carry license. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and two plaintiffs who failed to obtain licenses argue that the Second Amendment protects a right to carry arms outside the home and that New York is violating that right. The state, for its part, counters that its law fits within traditional restrictions on gun possession and is necessary to reduce crime.

But it might be the friend-of-the-court briefs that provide more insight on the stakes of this case. The ACLU’s official position on the Second Amendment is that it protects a collective right to self-defense and not an individual one, a stance it admits is at odds with current constitutional law. “For seven decades, the Supreme Court’s 1939 decision in United States v. Miller was widely understood to have endorsed that view,” the group stated in an explainer on its website. “This position is currently under review and is being updated by the ACLU National Board in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in D.C. v. Heller in 2008.” A review of that page’s history on the Internet Archive shows that it has not been updated since at least 2016, if not longer.

Like many discussions of the Second Amendment and its breadth, the ACLU’s brief discusses the history of the right to bear arms in Anglo-American law. The organization argued that English and early American laws often limited the public’s right to carry weapons in public “in order to preserve the peace necessary for a robust civic life.” It noted that in the English legal tradition, the idea of the “King’s Peace” had emerged as the mediating force of everyday life, with the rule of law supplanting violence or the threat thereof. “Laws protecting public spaces from the threat presented by people carrying weapons are as old as the concept of ‘the peace’ itself,” it added.