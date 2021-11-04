Labor’s Latest Win: Debt Relief for New York City Taxi Drivers

Though city leaders most frequently blamed ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft for the crisis, observers have noted that the network of loosely regulated lenders that backed the medallions closely resembled the conditions that led to the 2008 housing market crash. Between 2002 and 2014, the price of taxi medallions rose from around $200,000 to more than $1 million as driver wages remained flat. This artificially inflated market collapsed in 2014. Workers, many of them immigrants for whom English was a second language, were trapped in extractive deals without fully understanding the terms. As the Times found during a 2019 investigation, one worker believed he was buying a car only to find he owed $780,000 for a medallion loan; another had no idea until after he’d secured the medallion he’d signed a contract requiring him to pay $1.7 million to a private lender.

Recent protests follow a series of small measures offered by the city, though as critics point out, the city itself has profited from medallion sales for decades and declined either to regulate lending practices or bail drivers out once the market collapsed. Following the spate of drivers dying by suicide in 2018, New York City leaders weighed creating “driver assistance centers” to offer financial advice and considered developing a hardship fund, but those measures were stalled and diluted. This March, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan that would have provided medallion owners with grants to help them negotiate with lenders but didn’t reduce the amount of debt or ask lenders to forgive predatory loans.

De Blasio’s plan was immediately rejected by the Taxi Workers Alliance, which represents about 20,000 drivers across the city, many of whom have been facing further hardship since the pandemic decreased their fares. Since the spring, drivers have held demonstrations that blocked bridges and, most recently, camped outside of City Hall for 43 days straight, holding signs that read, “Let drivers live” and “No more suicides, no more bankruptcies.”