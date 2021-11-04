Labor’s Latest Win: Debt Relief for New York City Taxi Drivers

On Wednesday, New York City leaders announced they had struck a deal with a group of taxi drivers, some of whom have been on a hunger strike since October 20 to protest the predatory lending practices that have saddled them with debt and created what has been referred to as “modern-day indentured servitude.” According to the New York Times, the city could spend over $100 million to eliminate the vast amount of money tax drivers owe on their medallions, the city-issued tokens that allow a driver to pick up street fares. The deal would reduce individual drivers’ debt to $170,000 and drastically lower their monthly payments, as well as provide a city-backed guarantee should a driver default on what they owe.

Through the fall, the drivers joined tens of thousands of workers agitating for better working conditions following the pandemic. But there is a particular backstory to the taxi drivers’ struggle: The cost of taxi medallions spiked dramatically and then plummeted in 2014, leaving drivers with no hope of paying off what they owed during the course of a lifetime. According to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, the largest driver union in the city, the average driver now faces $550,000 in debt. As of 2019, more than 950 medallion owners had filed for bankruptcy. And in 2018, at least eight drivers, many facing financial hardship, died in what some called an “epidemic” of suicide among the workers.

Though city leaders most frequently blamed ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft for the crisis, observers have noted that the network of loosely regulated lenders that backed the medallions closely resembled the conditions that led to the 2008 housing market crash. Between 2002 and 2014, the price of taxi medallions rose from around $200,000 to more than $1 million as driver wages remained flat. This artificially inflated market collapsed in 2014. Workers, many of them immigrants for whom English was a second language, were trapped in extractive deals without fully understanding the terms. As the Times found during a 2019 investigation, one worker believed he was buying a car only to find he owed $780,000 for a medallion loan; another had no idea until after he’d secured the medallion he’d signed a contract requiring him to pay $1.7 million to a private lender.