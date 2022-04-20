The Right’s War on Vaccines Is Spreading Beyond Covid

Per Politico “In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saw a 15 percent drop from pre-pandemic levels in states’ orders for Vaccines for Children, the federal program through which about half the children in the country are immunized. In 2021, order levels were about 7 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels, according to the CDC.” In Florida, 2-year-old rates for all immunizations fell from 92.1 percent in 2019 to 79.3 percent in 2021. In Tennessee, “14 percent fewer vaccine doses were given to children under 2 in 2020 and 2021 than before the pandemic.” In Idaho, meanwhile, “the number of kids who received their first dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine by age 2 decreased from roughly 21,000 in 2018 and 2019 to 17,000 in 2021.”



It’s likely that some of this drop-off relates to fears about ongoing pandemic; specifically, with taking yet-to-be vaccinated children to the doctor’s office, where there is additional risk of exposure to Covid. But these numbers also suggest that opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine is fueling resistance against other vaccines, potentially precipitating additional public health crises down the line. “I would have told you in April 2020 that that was going to actually be our moment to turn the anti-vaccine tide,” Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics told Politico. “Unfortunately, instead, the freedom movement took over.”



Alabama pediatrician Nola Jean Ernest, meanwhile, explained that Covid-19 vaccine skepticism was acting almost as a gateway drug for full-blown anti-vax opinions. “Parents are beginning to come in with those same questions they had with the Covid-19 vaccine,” she said “‘Is it worth it? Do my kids need this vaccine?’ That is the hesitancy that is starting to blossom.”

