Fox News Can’t Get Enough of Canada’s Freedom-Loving Truckers

Ingraham, meanwhile, painted the convoy as the kind of protest movement that terrifies the political and media elite. “The regime media knows exactly what’s happening in Canada, and it scares the heck out of them,” she said “Now it’s not because they think the truckers or the truckers’ supporters are terrorists: They know they’re not.” (Fox News’s dedication to clarifying this point seems rather intense!) Ingraham continued: “But they’re scared because if usually mild-mannered Canadians have figured things out—that most of what their governments did to fight Covid was insanely destructive, then how can liberals here possibly think for one second that they’re going to keep this Covid theater going on in the United States for much longer?”



Overall, Media Matters for America found that Fox News has devoted eight hours of coverage to the truckers, with three hours coming on Monday and Tuesday of this week alone. Thirteen participants in the protests have appeared on the network, as well.



There is, in each of these segments, a barely concealed effort to portray the Canadian truckers as part of some grassroots movement of patriots who are fed up with Covid-era coercion and control, who are now taking matters into their own hands. This is, to say the least, a misleading portrait. Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, and 90 percent of Canadian truckers are vaccinated; the Canadian trade group, the Canadian Trucking Alliance, has vocally opposed the protests. Two-thirds of Canadians both oppose the protest and believe that it represents the views of a “small minority” of Canadians.

