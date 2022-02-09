Fox News Can’t Get Enough of Canada’s Freedom-Loving Truckers

For most of February, the biggest story on Fox News has been about Canadian politics. This week, each of its late-night hosts—Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham (and Jesse Watters, if you feel like counting him as well)—have devoted segments of their shows, sometimes one after another, to the “Freedom Convoy,” a posse of truckers that has been winding its way across the Great White North in protest of Canada’s vaccine requirements and lockdowns.

“This is a peaceful, political protest. No one has shown any evidence to the contrary. It’s not a drug trafficking or human trafficking operation. It’s not Al Qaeda,” Carlson said on Monday. “These are Canadian citizens who drive trucks for a living, but they’re being treated like a terror group.” Hannity has used his perch to admonish Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, over an image of the Canadian leader clad in traditional Indian dress, telling him to go “out of your office, go to Ottawa and sit down with the truckers and listen to them. Start being a public servant instead of a public lecturer.”



Ingraham, meanwhile, painted the convoy as the kind of protest movement that terrifies the political and media elite. “The regime media knows exactly what’s happening in Canada and it scares the heck out of them,” she said “Now it’s not because they think the truckers or the truckers’ supporters are terrorists: They know they’re not.” (Fox News’ dedication to clarifying this point seems rather intense!) Ingraham continued: “But they’re scared because if usually mild-mannered Canadians have figured things out – that most of what their governments did to fight COVID was insanely destructive, then how can liberals here possibly think for one second that they’re going to keep this COVID theater going on in the United States for much longer?”

