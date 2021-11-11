No, Senator Manchin, Build Back Better Won’t Create Runaway Inflation

The House bill doesn’t include Wyden’s billionaire’s tax, but it does increase corporate taxes by $830 billion and personal taxes on very high incomes by about $640 billion. It also allows mostly wealthy taxpayers to deduct more of their state and local taxes from their federal returns ($300 billion). This last is regressive and a revenue-loser, but it isn’t particularly inflationary because wealthy people are less likely to spend more when given a tax cut. They’ve already got their wants covered; that’s what being rich means. The only potentially inflationary tax change is expansion of the Child Tax Credit ($185 billion). But Furman said whatever inflationary impact that had would largely be outweighed by the bill’s tax increases.

Universal pre-K and paid family leave. These have been scaled back drastically in the House bill. Universal pre-K is now funded only 6 years, and family leave is now four weeks rather than 12, at a combined cost of $585 billion. That’s a shame, because these parts of the infrastructure bill would reduce inflation, Furman pointed out, by increasing productive capacity. Greater availability of childcare and paid family leave would enable more people to work. And by improving educational outcomes, increased availability of preschool for young children would increase productive capacity over the longer term.

Subsidies to fight climate change. Manchin dislikes these, not because they’re inflationary but because they accelerate the transition away from West Virginia’s coal industry. Manchin already tossed out some stronger measures in the climate package, which now totals $555 billion in tax breaks and investments. But what’s left will, to the extent that it spurs innovation, increase productivity rather than inflation.

In recent history, the public hasn’t looked to Congress or the White House to control inflation. “That’s the Fed’s job,” Furman told me. With advance notice of what future spending will be, as the reconciliation bill would provide, the Fed would be well-situated to anticipate whatever minor inflationary effects the legislation brought on and alter its monetary policy accordingly. Blocking Build Back Better is not a very serious inflation-fighting strategy. For inflation hawks, a better path would be to press hard for strong public health measures like vaccine mandates to end this pandemic as quickly as possible. Nothing in this economy will be right until that happens.