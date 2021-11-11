No, Senator Manchin, Build Back Better Won’t Create Runaway Inflation

Taxes. Taxes don’t increase inflation; they dampen it by reducing deficit spending. “Something that you raise taxes to pay for,” Goolsbee said, “doesn’t really have that strong a stimulative effect.” Granted, the tax hikes in the reconciliation bill fall short of spending by $200 billion over 10 years. But if Manchin is so desperately worried about that $200 billion, he shouldn’t oppose Senator Ron Wyden’s proposed tax on billionaires’ unrealized capital gains, which would raise an estimated $557 billion over 10 years. (In fairness to Manchin, the bigger obstacle to hiking taxes has been Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who says she worries about the reconciliation bill’s inflationary impact, too.)

The House bill doesn’t include Wyden’s tax on billionaires, but it does increase corporate taxes by $830 billion and personal taxes on very high incomes by about $640 billion. It also allows mostly wealthy taxpayers to deduct more of their state and local taxes from their federal returns ($300 billion). This last is regressive and a revenue-loser, but it isn’t particularly inflationary because wealthy people are less likely to spend more when given a tax cut. They’ve already got their wants covered; that’s what being rich means. The only potentially inflationary tax change is expansion of the Child Tax Credit ($185 billion). But Furman said whatever inflationary impact that had would largely be outweighed by the bill’s tax increases.

Universal pre-K and paid family leave. These have been scaled back drastically in the House bill. Universal pre-K is now funded only six years, and family leave is now four weeks rather than 12, at a combined cost of $585 billion. That’s a shame, because these parts of the infrastructure bill would reduce inflation, Furman pointed out, by increasing productive capacity. Greater availability of childcare and paid family leave would enable more people to work. And by improving educational outcomes, increased availability of preschool for young children would increase productive capacity over the longer term.