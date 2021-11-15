What Can Democrats Learn From the 2010 Midterms? A Conversation With Indivisible’s Leah Greenberg

To some extent, this is a lesson that everyone has to keep learning over and over again. We have seen, at times, the Biden administration lean in and really focus on an aggressive economic message that is ultimately about how they’re going to deliver for everyone. Fundamentally, we have seen pretty consistently through this fight that this is not actually a fight between moderates and progressives. This is a fight between the vast majority of people in the Democratic Party who want to deliver on the Biden agenda and a relatively small [number of] people who perceive an advantage, either electoral or financial, derailing it, in whole or in part. I think it’s a mistake to frame this as an ideological battle. Pretty consistently what the progressive side of the aisle has been trying to do is maximize the extent to which we’re delivering on the Biden agenda. And pretty consistently the objections that we’re hearing from the relatively small faction of obstructionists have been objections to what are often the most popular parts of the bill. We shouldn’t mince words about what’s happening: This is about the concerns of corporate interests.

How important is timing?

A lot of the conversation about what the Affordable Care Act would do for you in 2010 was about a few years in the future. What we pretty consistently see is that it’s better to give people something that they like and then tell them that they need to defend it rather than to tell people that something will roll out a few years later. That’s one of the reasons why we’ve really focused on what can be tangible, what can be delivered for the maximum number of people as early as possible. No message is going to be as strong as actually making a difference in someone’s life before the midterms.

Do you think that this bill has the opportunity to do that in a way that the ACA did not?