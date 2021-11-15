What Can Democrats Learn From the 2010 Midterms? A Conversation With Indivisible’s Leah Greenberg

That was the advice! There was polling being circulated saying the best thing to do, whether you voted for the ACA or you didn’t, was just to not talk about the Affordable Care Act. There is an enormous collective action problem there. The perception of a number of moderate to conservative Democrats at the time, both during the negotiation of the bill and after its passage, was that their best play was to distinguish themselves from other Democrats by being publicly critical of the bill. The reality is that it’s possible that you can eke out a little bit of a benefit at the margin, but by far the thing that dragged everyone with a D next to their name down was the negative perception of the bill. Had Democrats been able to move any form of the bill forward three months earlier, four months earlier, and then actually dedicated themselves as a party to selling it, you would have headed into 2010 in a radically different place. That would have had implications for everyone, whether they voted for it or against it.

Moving to the Build Back Better Act, Democrats seem to be having a hard time explaining the bill, in part because there’s so much unrelated stuff in it.

There’s a lot in the bill that will sell itself. But I think there are also certain structural challenges that have impeded it. A big part of the problem is the commitment to reconciliation. You can imagine a world with a functional legislative system where we were passing a universal pre-K bill and then we were passing a massive green energy investment bill and then we were passing a making childcare affordable bill and then we were passing a prescription drug reform bill. Then, every couple of weeks you have headlines about something popular and exciting, and the headlines are about something substantive that we’re actually doing about it. That is one of the asymmetrical ways that the filibuster hurts Democrats: It forces us to take all of our popular things, try to put them together, try to make them all harmonize with each other, in one single package. Meanwhile, everyone who has a reason to oppose any one of those things tries to come for the package.

