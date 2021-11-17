The Dark Side of Steve Bannon’s Contempt Case

After Democrats captured the House in 2018, however, Trump embraced a scorched-earth approach to most high-profile congressional investigations. In litigation battles over allowing testimony from his aides and handing over his financial records, he sought to delay and drag out litigation as long as possible. During his presidency, that meant pushing its outcome past the 2020 presidential election, when he would either be reelected or voted out and thus no longer at risk for political fallout from any revelations. Now that he’s out of office, Trump’s new de facto deadline is after the 2022 midterms. By early 2023, Republicans will have likely gerrymandered themselves back into control of the House, and the January 6 committee will almost certainly cease to exist.

The other half of Trump’s war involved raising extreme claims of executive power, executive privilege, executive deference, executive immunity, and whatever other wild interpretation of presidential authority would help him wriggle out of trouble. During the Russia investigation, his lawyers successfully argued that the Justice Department couldn’t investigate a sitting president. When the House sought Trump’s financial records, those lawyers told the courts that Congress couldn’t investigate whether a president committed any crimes because that was a law enforcement function, not a legislative one. And when the House impeached Trump for inciting an attack on Congress, his lawyers told the Senate that his actions were protected by the First Amendment. Heads he wins, tails you lose.

Every American deserves vigorous legal advocacy, of course, and not every novel constitutional claim should be dismissed out of hand. That said, Trump’s presidential maximalism runs counter to most Americans’ understanding of how a lawful government should operate. In the financial records case I mentioned earlier, Trump’s lawyers told a federal judge that, under their reading of the Constitution, the congressional inquiries into both the Watergate scandal during the Nixon years and the Whitewater scandal of the Clinton years were both unconstitutional. “Congress can’t look into whether the president did crimes” is such an outlier position that neither the judge nor, later, the Supreme Court agreed with it. But the justices did punt the financial records case for reconsideration by the lower courts under a higher standard, somewhat vindicating Trump’s run-out-the-clock strategy.