The Dark Side of Steve Bannon’s Contempt Case

Since there is no ex-president clause in the Constitution, and the document is otherwise pretty clear on when a person is or isn’t president, Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected the argument in strong terms. “[Trump] does not acknowledge the deference owed to the incumbent President’s judgment. His position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power ‘exists in perpetuity,’” she wrote in her ruling against Trump earlier this month. “But presidents are not kings, and [Trump] is not president.”

Second, and perhaps more troublingly, Trump is urging the various Trumpworld associates who receive a subpoena from the committee to defy them on executive privilege grounds. This sweeping claim purportedly applies not only to genuine White House employees like former chief of staff Mark Meadows but also to figures like Bannon, who had left the Trump White House roughly three years before any of the events relevant to the committee’s inquiry. Bannon’s unambiguous status as a nonprivileged person here is probably why the Justice Department felt so comfortable in prosecuting him. But the claims by Meadows and other associates may force the committee to litigate them further in court, delaying the process even more.

The January 6 committee has some significant advantages at the moment. For one, it has an exceedingly friendly executive branch on its side: the Biden administration that the January 6 rioters had sought to prevent in the first place. The federal courts, for now, also appear unwilling to let Trump draw out the legal proceedings indefinitely. When he appealed Chutkan’s decision to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last week, the designated three-judge panel agreed to hold a hearing on November 30—a fairly expeditious pace for a federal appeals court.

But those outcomes are largely contingent on the goodwill of the other two branches of government. That friendliness is likely higher now because of the gravity of what the January 6 committee is investigating. When up against more adversarial administrations in the future, lawmakers may have a far harder time persuading the Justice Department to bring criminal contempt charges against someone who defies them. And even if it does, Trump himself set a precedent of using the pardon power to undermine congressional inquiries when he pardoned Roger Stone last year after he was convicted of lying to lawmakers during the Russia investigation.