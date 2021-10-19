Release the January 6 Documents!

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what Donald Trump is trying to accomplish by filing a lawsuit to prevent documents pertaining to the January 6 insurrection from ending up in the hands of the lawmakers on the commission who are investigating the events of that day. And for once, it’s not just because Trump is famously lacking in subtlety. His lawyers may bluster about a “vexatious, illegal fishing expedition” that is “untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose,” but his case is weak. Trump is simply hoping that, by gumming up the works, he can eat enough clock and delay the release of these documents until after 2022, when it’s highly likely that Republicans will retake the House of Representatives and put the kibosh on any further inquiry.

Trump is an expert in few things, but he is extraordinarily adept at wasting time, at least when it comes to legal matters. He is also the progenitor of a shocking number of shamelessly frivolous lawsuits, the better to manipulate the legal system into serving his short-term interest. He successfully managed to block the release of his tax returns for years. Now, he hopes to prevent the January 6 Commission from gaining access to potentially damning information about what exactly he was doing as rioters stormed the Capitol.



Trump’s legal case offers little in terms of substance. As the constitutional law scholar Aziz Huq wrote in Politico, the Supreme Court “recognized the limited scope of former president’s constitutional interest in their confidential papers” in 1977 when Richard Nixon attempted to block the release of his papers and tape recordings. The Court found then that the current occupant of the Oval Office is the best person to assert what does and does not deserve executive privilege. In this instance, Joe Biden has made it very clear: These papers should be released.