Release the January 6 Documents!

Democrats have huffed and puffed and threatened him with contempt, but thus far the tactic is working. Bannon can use bad-faith legal arguments to keep the January 6 committee at bay, knowing that the only option at Congress’s disposal is to file suits that will take time to worm their way through the judicial system (and likely encounter Trump-friendly stooges on the bench along the way). This would necessarily stall the commission’s work and delay any substantive investigative findings until after the midterm elections. On the matter of Trump’s documents, the Biden administration will almost certainly prevail eventually, but “eventually” isn’t good enough. Democrats simply can’t afford to twiddle their thumbs for the next 14 months if they want the commission to accomplish anything meaningful beyond providing yet another example of how lawless Trump and his inner circle can be.



The clearest, simplest thing for the White House to do is to release the documents into the public custody, either by simply disclosing them or, failing that, ensuring that they find their way into the hands of the media. Biden can do so citing the broad authority he is granted under Article II—Trump, for what it’s worth, released several caches of previously classified information this way. (If Biden wants to do it old school, he could dispatch an aide to meet me in a parking garage somewhere, I’m not picky.) The point is, once the documents find their way into the public’s custody, all the arguments pertaining to executive privilege are moot.



These are vital documents, and there’s no sound legal or political argument for keeping them hidden away as they relate to the actions a sitting president took to undermine democracy. Making them public, as Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler noted on Twitter, serves two purposes: It prevents a Trump-appointed judge from stepping in and delaying things even further, and it avoids the gymnastics needed to make them public once they’re released by Congress—that is, it would prevent them from having to be read into the congressional record. (“Just put them on the internet and it’s over,” writes Beutler.)