Fix the Olympics—or Burn Them to the Ground

How did Beijing wind up being selected for the 2022 games? The short answer is that no one else wanted to host. As Deadspin’s Barry Petchesky reported in 2014, the International Olympic Committee, or IOC, had wooed a number of different host nations, including Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, and Norway. One by one, these nations declined, as their citizens swung heavily against the games, citing, among other things, the massive cost overruns associated with holding them. “When actual citizens are allowed to have a say,” Petchesky summarized, “they say they don’t want the Olympics.” After Russia invaded Ukraine, leaving a proposal from Lviv to host the games imperiled, that left China and Caspian petrochemical dictatorship Kazakhstan as the remaining live bids.

Maybe it was in that moment we should have realized that the Olympics have a dire future. As nominally democratic nations come to grips with the abundant reasons to avoid hosting the games—which TNR’s Natalie Shure deftly enumerated back in July—and opt out, autocracies and corrupt states will naturally fill the void. These nations, lacking the scruples that might otherwise prevent them from abusing their own people, will only entrench the abuses of the games themselves.

But if you think that the Olympics’ august governing body might pull itself out of this trajectory, think again. The IOC, which TNR editor-at-large Chris Lehmann described as a “mobbed up oligarchy” for The New York Observer in 2012, has long been a haven for scoundrels. And while they might have preferred these Winter Games to go to a stylish Nordic democracy, they knew exactly what they were getting with China as host: In the lead-up to the 2008 Summer Olympics, China demonstrated its commitment to the IOC’s aims by forcibly displacing 1.5 million residents of Beijing to make room for the games, as Reuters’ Lindsay Beck reported back in 2007. This is the kind of can-do attitude that the IOC either treats as a kindness or, at the very least, endeavors to forget. One extreme example of this tendency to look the other way occurred in 2019, when two Japanese women were displaced from their homes to make way for the 2020 Tokyo Games, 55 years after being evicted to make way for the 1964 edition.