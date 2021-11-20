Fix the Olympics—or Burn Them to the Ground

In the coming days, President Joe Biden is “expected to announce” that the administration will be imposing a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, as “a way to respond to the Chinese government’s human rights abuses.” What this means in practice is that come February, the president and other government officials will not attend or send a delegation to the games, though U.S. athletes will likely still travel and compete in Beijing. The administration has ample cause to act against these abuses, not the least of which is China’s ongoing policy of genocide against the Uyghurs, a majority-Muslim ethnic minority who populate the northwest part of the nation.

It would seem for the moment that a full U.S. boycott of the games is not in the cards. But the partial boycott raises some larger questions about how a regime like China won the honor of hosting one of international sports’ grandest events in the first place. The discomfiting truth we will learn, of course, is that the games themselves are complicit.

How did Beijing wind up being selected for the 2022 games? The short answer is that no one else wanted to host. As Deadspin’s Barry Petchesky reported in 2014, the International Olympic Committee, or IOC, had wooed a number of different host nations, including Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, and Norway. One by one, these nations declined, as their citizens swung heavily against the games, citing, among other things, the massive cost overruns associated with holding them. “When actual citizens are allowed to have a say,” Petchesky summarized, “they say they don’t want the Olympics.” After Russia invaded Ukraine, leaving a proposal from Lviv to host the games imperiled, that left China and Caspian petrochemical dictatorship Kazakhstan as the remaining live bids.