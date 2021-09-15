Gymnasts Rip the FBI for Its Failure to Stop Larry Nassar’s Serial Sexual Abuses

“We suffered and continue to suffer, because no one at FBI, USAG, or the USOPC did what was necessary to protect us,” Biles said in her opening statement. “We have been failed, and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs, but those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable. If they are not, I am convinced that this will continue to happen to others across Olympic sports.”

The inspector general’s report also found that the special agent in charge and the supervisory special agent “made materially false statements” to the office of the inspector general about an interview with one of Nassar’s victims—Maroney, although she wasn’t named in the report. Maroney testified in her opening statement that she had conducted an interview with the FBI in 2015, which was not published until nearly a year and a half later, and that the summary of the interview contained false statements.

In harrowing detail, Maroney described her interview with FBI agents, to whom she disclosed her abuse before she had even told her mother. She told them of how Nassar had given her a sleeping pill on a trip to Tokyo and then molested her that night.