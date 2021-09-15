Gymnasts Rip the FBI for Its Failure to Stop Larry Nassar’s Serial Sexual Abuses

“It was like serving innocent children up to a pedophile on a silver platter,” said Raisman.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was not leading the agency when the investigation began, said that he was “deeply and profoundly sorry” to all the women and girls whose allegations had not been thoroughly investigated. He said that he had been “heartsick and furious” to learn of the details of the case when he ascended to his current position in 2017.

“I’m especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed, and that is inexcusable. It never should have happened, and we’re doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again,” Wray said. He testified that the FBI was already incorporating reforms recommended by the inspector general’s report, and that he was “going to make damn sure everybody at the FBI remembers what happened here in heartbreaking detail.”

Wray said that the supervisory special agent implicated in the inspector general’s report had been fired, but the special agent in charge—W. Jay Abbott, the highest-ranking official in the Indianapolis field office—had retired before the inspector general’s review began, leaving the FBI with “little disciplinary recourse.” When asked how the FBI could have mishandled the case so grievously, Wray replied, “I don’t have an explanation for you.”