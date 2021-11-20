Project Veritas Wants to Have It Both Ways on the Freedom of the Press

How could Project Veritas claim the mantle of press freedom in one case while undermining it elsewhere? Fairly easily, apparently. In a statement obtained by the Times, which reported on its own legal defeat before Wood, O’Keefe suggested that it was The New York Times itself that had somehow violated press freedom. “The paper needs to decide if it is in favor of press freedom for all, or only itself, because it can’t have it both ways,” he told the newspaper. Elizabeth Locke, one of Project Veritas’s lawyers, also told the Post that Wood’s order didn’t amount to prior restraint at all, even though it explicitly forbids the Times from publishing certain material in the future.

Neither O’Keefe nor any other Project Veritas members have been charged with anything in relation to the theft, and they have denied any wrongdoing or involvement with it. The Justice Department told a federal court this week that its investigation was still ongoing. In a partially redacted court filing on Friday, federal prosecutors said that past Supreme Court decisions “[draw] a clear and critical distinction ‘between stealing documents and disclosing documents that someone else had stolen previously,’” quoting from other court rulings. That could be read as an insinuation that Project Veritas’ involvement may be more extensive than the group claims, but the filing does not include any unredacted information to support it.

Indeed, it’s possible that all of this ends without any federal charges filed against O’Keefe or his associates. In that case, the only lasting damage done would be to the constitutional right and principle of a free, unrestrained press. O’Keefe and Project Veritas have asserted that they are a journalistic enterprise and that their acts are fully protected by the First Amendment. In many circumstances, they appear to be right. But while Project Veritas may be protected by the First Amendment’s protections of a free press, their efforts to squelch journalism by other outlets shows they are no friend to that right or to the press that it protects.