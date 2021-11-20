Project Veritas Wants to Have It Both Ways on the Freedom of the Press

Unsurprisingly, Wood’s order also sparked an uproar among press freedom groups. “This is the first prior restraint entered against The New York Times since the Pentagon Papers, and it is an outrageous affront to the First Amendment,” Bruce Brown, the executive director of Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said in a statement on Thursday night. “Issuing such a gag order is a fundamental violation of the First Amendment,” Parker Higgins, the advocacy director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said in a statement. “Even if the underlying materials were misappropriated or somehow unlawfully obtained by an outside source, the right to report on those materials, and to publish that reporting, is a cherished and long-established cornerstone of press freedom in this country.”

How could Project Veritas claim the mantle of press freedom in one case while undermining it elsewhere? Fairly easily, apparently. In a statement obtained by the Times, which reported on its own legal defeat before Wood, O’Keefe suggested that it was The New York Times itself that had somehow violated press freedom. “The paper needs to decide if it is in favor of press freedom for all, or only itself, because it can’t have it both ways,” he told the newspaper. Elizabeth Locke, one of Project Veritas’s lawyers, also told the Post that Wood’s order didn’t amount to prior restraint at all, even though it explicitly forbids the Times from publishing certain material in the future.

Neither O’Keefe nor any other Project Veritas member has been charged with anything in relation to the theft, and the group has denied any wrongdoing or involvement with it. The Justice Department told a federal court this week that its investigation was still ongoing. In a partially redacted court filing on Friday, federal prosecutors said that past Supreme Court decisions “[draw] a clear and critical distinction ‘between stealing documents and disclosing documents that someone else had stolen previously,’” quoting from other court rulings. That could be read as an insinuation that Project Veritas’s involvement may be more extensive than the group claims, but the filing does not include any unredacted information to support it.