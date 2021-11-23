Nonprofit Organizations Are About to Get Hit With a Big Bill to Help Pay for the Nation’s Infrastructure

But the IIJA retroactively eliminated the credit for the fourth quarter, ending it as of September 30, with the repeal expected to raise around $8 billion. This creates a dilemma for employers that had planned on claiming the credit in the fourth quarter, as well as some organizations that now may have to pay back any credit advances already taken.

Several organizations in the National Council of Nonprofits, including the YMCA of the USA, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Girl Scouts of the USA, said in a statement last week that they were “disappointed” the IIJA had eliminated the credit for the fourth quarter, calling it a “lifeline for many nonprofits.” (Larger charities could not take part in the Paycheck Protection Program, a pandemic relief measure intended to aid small businesses.)

“It has allowed them to retain critical employees in the face of the economic challenges caused by the pandemic. Tens of thousands of organizations are now counting on fourth quarter 2021 access to [the credit] to support the financial decisions they made to bring employees back on the payroll and increase operating capacity to serve their communities,” the statement said. The organizations urged Congress to allow charitable nonprofits access to the credit for the fourth quarter of 2021 and extend it through 2022, as well as amend the definition of “gross receipts” for the program to “better reflect revenue available to support nonprofits amid the pandemic.”