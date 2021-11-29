Why Are Cities Hostile to Strollers?

What would happen if cities took the lead here? What if transportation planners actively designed for the needs of strollers? Might more people parenting in isolation feel welcomed and find connection outside their homes? Might nannies toting children experience less job stress navigating sidewalks and bus routes that anticipated their needs? Might more affluent families resist the urge to purchase gas-guzzling SUVs, or flee cities altogether, contributing to suburban sprawl and climate change? But this is not just an issue for people with children. Think of the elderly and people pushing carts with their shopping bags; right now, in many cities, if you don’t have a car, hauling groceries by bus is a whole ordeal. And of course, advocates have long struggled to make public transit and city streets work better for people with disabilities. Planning for strollers could lead to transportation systems and whole cities that work better for everyone.*

The Build Back Better bill, along with the bipartisan infrastructure plan that’s now law, offers a chance to find out, and to finally stop leaving caregivers—and many others—stranded on the curb.

Build Back Better, which recently passed the House, allots billions to improving active transportation like walking or biking in poor neighborhoods. With thoughtful planning, this could ease the isolation of families living in transportation deserts with small kids and without cars. Low-income communities of color are often far from transportation hubs, slow to receive sidewalk and road improvements, and the ground zero of pedestrian fatalities. In a recent 10-year period, the rate of Black pedestrians killed by drivers was more than 80 percent higher than that of their white counterparts, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. For Native American pedestrians, the rates were far higher.