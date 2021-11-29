Why Are Cities Hostile to Strollers?

There’s an amnesia particular to the experience of parenting babies and toddlers that makes it ill-suited for advocacy. No matter how acute the parenting pain of the moment, it never lasts long. Paid parental leave, universal childcare? They have broad public support, and their impact can be felt for decades, even generations. But because parents experience the strain of their absence for only a handful of years, they have never had the same organizing momentum of, say, the student debt movement.

The same goes for navigating U.S. cities with small humans in tow. After a few exhausting years of learning every local sidewalk impassable to strollers; after growing to avoid the many bus systems with rules deterring little kids; after figuring out through trial and error how to carry a child (or two) in a stroller down a steep flight of subway stairs, one day, suddenly, a young child no longer needs to be carried or pushed to get places, and all that hassle and danger and outrage becomes just another thing for the next shift of harried parents to deal with.

What would happen if cities took the lead here? What if transportation planners actively designed for the needs of strollers? Might more people parenting in isolation feel welcomed and find connection outside their homes? Might nannies toting children experience less job stress navigating sidewalks and bus routes that anticipated their needs? Might more affluent families resist the urge to purchase gas-guzzling SUVs, or flee cities altogether, contributing to suburban sprawl and climate change? But this is not just an issue for people with children. Think of the elderly and people pushing carts with their shopping bags; right now, in many cities, if you don’t have a car, hauling groceries by bus is a whole ordeal. Planning for strollers could lead to transportation systems and whole cities that work better for everyone.