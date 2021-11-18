Our discussion covered the impact of Covid-19 and pandemic relief programs on childcare needs, as well as how lockdowns brought all of the invisible labor of care work suddenly into focus (often right there on Zoom). We hashed out what’s being considered for the Build Back Better plan and the relationship between workforce participation, childcare, and paid leave, and we found a few examples of places, like Portland, Oregon, that are trying something different. All of it comes back to a basic truth, as Martinez summed it up for us: “All this work, caregiving or reproductive work, not being considered as [having] an economic value. It all goes back to that.” Housework and taking care of kids and the family, she noted, have always been considered “part of women’s work.… It’s always been considered something that we have to do as women, just because we’re women and it’s part of our role.”

Watch the recording of the event, which was originally held on November 10, below: