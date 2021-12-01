We Still Aren’t Treating the Pandemic as a Global Problem

As the world learned of the omicron variant of the coronavirus last week, Western leaders responded in predictably counterproductive ways, banning flights to the region of Africa where the variant was first discovered—but too late to stop it from spreading around the world. It remains to be seen whether omicron is so dangerous that it will cause disease and deaths to spike and send us back to an earlier stage of the pandemic. But even if omicron isn’t the worst-case scenario, the worst-case scenario will come sooner or later, and fighting it will require international cooperation on a scale we haven’t yet witnessed. Instead, we’re seeing more of the same panic responses that characterized earlier Covid waves.

As a result of the travel bans, scientists leading the sequencing initiatives in South Africa are now running out of the very supplies they need to track the new variant—and to report to the world exactly how worrisome it may be. Tulio de Oliveira, director of South Africa’s Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation, tweeted on Monday that supplies like reagents, which scientists use to conduct tests, are running low. Without these tests, it will be impossible to know how quickly the virus can spread.

“It feels quite cold and miserable here,” Linda-Gail Bekker, director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Center and chief operating officer of the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation in South Africa, told me. She was “really shocked and worried” to hear the news of vital scientific supply shortages. “Resources are critical,” she said. “When things close down, we’re cut off. We may as well be on another planet.”