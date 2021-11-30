The Supreme Court Is Poised to Sabotage the Administrative State

Most members of the Supreme Court’s conservative bloc have aired similar complaints. Perhaps most famously, Justice Neil Gorsuch sharply criticized Chevron deference while serving on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that it allowed “executive bureaucracies to swallow huge amounts of core judicial and legislative power and concentrate federal power in a way that seems more than a little difficult to square with the Constitution of the framers’ design.” (Ironically, Gorsuch’s mother led the EPA when the agency wrote the rule at issue in the Chevron case.) By favoring an agency’s interpretation, Gorsuch concluded, Chevron deference “seems no less than a judge-made doctrine for the abdication of the judicial duty.”

Many liberals see the right-wing critiques of Chevron deference as part of a broader campaign against the legal underpinnings that allow modern regulatory agencies to function. Many conservative legal scholars and most of the conservative justices, for example, have expressed interest in resurrecting the nondelegation doctrine. The doctrine, which hasn’t been a significant part of American constitutional law for generations, would significantly narrow Congress’s ability to vest rulemaking discretion in agencies like the Food and Drug Administration or the Environmental Protection Agency. Without that discretion, Congress would likely have to take on most of that burden itself—or, perhaps more likely in today’s politics, abandon some regulatory functions altogether.

There is a particular irony in conservatives’ complaints of a rogue and unaccountable “administrative state.” As Vox’s Ian Millhiser explained earlier this year, the Supreme Court’s original ruling in Chevron was based on the understanding that judges have less policy expertise than the agencies themselves, making them ill-suited to second-guess the judgments of experts. (This reasoning feels particularly apt when navigating the dizzying labyrinth of Medicare’s reimbursement rules.) What’s more, the Chevron Court reasoned, those agencies are accountable to the elected branches—a president who is usually chosen by the American people and a Congress that can override any agency’s interpretation at will—while the courts are not.

In other words, what the critics of Chevron deference see as an unaccountable web of unelected bureaucrats might be better understood as a democratically accountable system of federal agencies that ultimately answer to the nation’s elected officials, either by executive order or act of Congress. But the alternative might be a system where well-funded litigants can get an increasingly right-leaning federal courts and a deeply conservative Supreme Court to rewrite ambiguous federal laws in cases where Congress doesn’t foresee every possible outcome or possibility. That would be a massive shift in the separation of powers—maybe back to Congress and the American people themselves, as Gorsuch and the other justices have suggested, but certainly towards the unelected judges who would be freed from the burden of deference to, well, anyone.