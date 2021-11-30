The Supreme Court Is Poised to Sabotage the Administrative State

Earlier this year, the AHA and its allies asked the Supreme Court to overturn the D.C. Circuit’s decision and revisit Chevron deference itself. They had good reason to think the justices would take up the case. In conservative and libertarian legal circles, Chevron deference is often criticized for purportedly giving too much discretion to federal regulators at the expense of the federal judiciary and, in a roundabout way, Congress itself. “Most conservative jurists once believed Chevron would buttress the separation of powers,” The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board noted on Monday in an editorial on the case. “But many have had second thoughts as judges abdicate their constitutional duty to interpret statutes, and administrative agencies arrogate to themselves the legislative and judicial authority to write and interpret laws.”

Most members of the Supreme Court’s conservative bloc have aired similar complaints. Perhaps most famously, Justice Neil Gorsuch sharply criticized Chevron deference while serving on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that it allowed “executive bureaucracies to swallow huge amounts of core judicial and legislative power and concentrate federal power in a way that seems more than a little difficult to square with the Constitution of the framers’ design.” (Ironically, Gorsuch’s mother led the EPA when the agency wrote the rule at issue in the Chevron case.) By favoring an agency’s interpretation, Gorsuch concluded, Chevron deference “seems no less than a judge-made doctrine for the abdication of the judicial duty.”

Many liberals see the right-wing critiques of Chevron deference as part of a broader campaign against the legal underpinnings that allow modern regulatory agencies to function. Many conservative legal scholars and most of the conservative justices, for example, have expressed interest in resurrecting the nondelegation doctrine. The doctrine, which hasn’t been a significant part of American constitutional law for generations, would significantly narrow Congress’s ability to vest rulemaking discretion in agencies like the Food and Drug Administration or the Environmental Protection Agency. Without that discretion, Congress would likely have to take on most of that burden itself—or, perhaps more likely in today’s politics, abandon some regulatory functions altogether.