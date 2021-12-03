Can Seattle’s Minimum Wage Crusader Survive Her Recall Election?

Johnson accepted the organizers’ invitation to participate. At a planning meeting the day before the march, she said, there was no mention of Sawant at all, until someone mentioned her as a potential speaker to invite. Sawant had been an uncommonly reliable advocate at rallies and other events—a marked contrast from other politicians who paid her family “lip service.”



True to form, Sawant heeded the call. She and Johnson walked together toward the front of the group, before the march tapered off, and Sawant gave a speech in the vicinity of Durkan’s house (Sawant said she still doesn’t even know the mayor’s address). Johnson has heard about some BLM activists’ misgivings with Sawant but said she has never personally had any issue with her. She feels loyal to Sawant as the recall approaches. “I’m going to show up for her because she shows up for me.”



A few days ago, I awoke from a nap to an email from Sawant. It made me angry. I’d heard a specific critique of her that we had not previously discussed, and passed it along, in what felt like a spirit of fairness, to give her a chance to respond. She did, thoroughly and thoughtfully, but not before declaring that the questions had a “clear pro-establishment agenda and spin” and that she wasn’t sure whether “these are serious questions to be taken at face value.”

I took her response personally—a clear mistake. But the note stung because she probably had a point. Sawant’s political analysis—the way she frames the world as an elected official—surely has its flaws, but it does tend to expose the day-to-day myopia of the liberal mind. In a previous interview, she described the technocratic meetings in which she said her council colleagues pass their days, fiddling on the margins: “I’m sure they kid themselves to think that they’re doing good. But in reality, what they’re doing is maintaining peace in favor of the ruling class,” she said. I suggested this was ungenerous. Her voice rose in response: “If you want to talk about anything being ungenerous, that should be the deep inequality in our city and in our nation as a whole.”