Republicans’ Anti-Vaccine Mandate Stunt Fails to Shut Down the Government

Marshall on Thursday told reporters that he had received support from his constituents on his position. “My phone has blown up and continues to blow up with the vaccine mandate issue, but not one Kansan has reached out to me to say, ‘Don’t shut the government down,’” he said.

But the cadre of Republicans threatening to shut down the government over vaccine mandates had folded by Thursday evening. They agreed to an amendment vote against the vaccine rules, which failed by 50 to 48. Two Republican senators were not present, meaning that had even one Democratic senator voted in favor of the amendment, it still would have failed. But Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who opposes vaccine mandates for private businesses, joined all other Democrats in voting against the amendment. This fruitless amendment vote paved the way for a final vote on the continuing resolution, which was approved 69–28, with 19 Republicans joining all Democrats in approving the measure.

“I am glad that in the end cooler heads prevailed,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor before the vote. “The government will stay open. And I thank the members of this chamber for walking us back from the brink of an avoidable, needless, and costly shutdown.”

Marshall and Lee’s stance was not a popular one among many Republican senators who did not wish to shut down the government. Republicans on the whole oppose Biden’s directive for companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccination or weekly testing for their workers. But that policy, which was set to take effect in January, has been placed on hold due to legal challenges. “I just don’t quite understand the strategy or the play of leverage for a mandate that’s been stayed by 10 courts,” GOP Senator Kevin Cramer told reporters on Wednesday.