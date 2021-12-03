Republicans’ Anti-Vaccine Mandate Stunt Fails to Shut Down the Government

But an effort by some Republicans to defund Biden’s recently announced rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that would require large firms to implement mandatory vaccination policies or take alternate steps to provide Covid-19 tests for their workforce almost derailed the continuing resolution to keep the government open. A few GOP senators, led by Senators Mike Lee and Roger Marshall, had threatened to object to quick consideration of the stopgap measure unless Democrats agreed to deny funding for Biden’s mandate. This would have meant delaying a vote until after Friday at midnight—the point at which government funding was set to expire.

Lee, it should be noted, has been vaccinated against Covid-19, after contracting the virus in October 2020. He has publicly encouraged others to get vaccinated, as well—as has Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. But being personally pro-vaccine does not mean that the senators approve of vaccine mandates, and Republicans have identified vaccine holdouts as a potential voting constituency. As Axios reported last week, Republican officials across the country are testing unemployment benefits for workers who are fired or quit over vaccine mandates. Four states—Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee—have since employed such measures.

Lee argued to reporters that recent rulings against mandates justified his position. “Given that federal courts across the country have raised serious issues with these mandates, it’s not unreasonable for my Democratic colleagues to delay enforcement of the mandates for at least the length of the continuing resolution,” he told Politico on Wednesday.