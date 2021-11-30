Guess What Everybody, It’s Debt Ceiling Drama Time Again

The nearness of the X Date is thanks in part to the recent passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill, which requires the Treasury Department to transfer $118 billion to the Highway Trust Fund by December 15. The agency has hitherto been employing “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. “The clock has always been ticking, but it just jumped ahead an hour,” said Shai Akabas, the director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, in a statement announcing the center’s estimate for the X Date.

Lawmakers passed a short-term boost to the debt limit in October along party lines, after weeks of brinkmanship. The period before this agreement saw an increase in interest rates on short-term Treasury securities, signaling anxieties in the market that the United States would not be able to pay its debts. Nearing the X Date also risked having credit agencies downgrade the country’s credit, a possibility that could repeat itself should Congress again decide to dither in addressing the problem.

Before we get into the politics involved, let’s talk about the consequences of failing to raise the debt limit. Because the country has never defaulted on its debts, as this would be a catastrophically stupid thing to do when it can be so easily avoided, we don’t know for sure what would happen if Congress messes this up. But it’s sufficient to say that whatever might happen would be extremely bad. The Treasury Department would not be able to make payments on priorities such as Social Security, military and federal salaries, Medicare reimbursements, and veterans’ benefits. It would also risk spinning the economy into a recession and send further shockwaves through the global economy. Even if the country doesn’t default, just straying close to the X Date makes the market antsy, threatens the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, and raises the cost for taxpayers.