Guess What Everybody, It’s Debt Ceiling Drama Time Again

Just as Bob Seger found himself on the road again, Congress must once more raise the country’s borrowing cap before it defaults on its debts and makes the economy go kaboom. If this sounds familiar to you, this is because the nation edged toward the brink of default just a few short weeks ago. In October, Congress passed a stopgap measure to raise the cap, known as the debt ceiling, by $480 billion to give the country borrowing power through early December. But we are once again approaching the ominously named “X Date” on which the country will default, and there’s no clear plan for addressing the problem. Turn the page.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed lawmakers in a letter earlier this month they risked default if they did not raise the debt ceiling by mid-December. “While I have a high degree of confidence that Treasury will be able to finance the U.S. government through Dec. 15, there are scenarios in which Treasury would be left with insufficient remaining resources to continue to finance the operations of the U.S. government beyond this date.” The Bipartisan Policy Center, or BPC, estimates that the X Date will fall between mid-December and mid-February, although there is a “greater likelihood than usual that the X Date will fall towards the front portion of BPC’s range.”

The nearness of the X Date is thanks in part to the recent passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill, which requires the Treasury Department to transfer $118 billion to the Highway Trust Fund by December 15. The agency has hitherto been employing “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. “The clock has always been ticking, but it just jumped ahead an hour,” said Shai Akabas, the director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, in a statement announcing the center’s estimate for the X Date.