This Is the Future Republicans Want

This explains, partly, why Republicans have focused so heavily on flashy but insubstantial cultural issues, from “cancel culture” to Dr. Seuss books being “banned.” These issues definitely motivate Republican voters, but there’s also an element of sleight-of-hand at play. Cancel culture is not something that can be defeated; efforts to halt critical race theory at the state level have mostly resulted in bills banning books that refer to slavery, genocide, and other historical ills. They’re reliably red meat flavored, but from a policy perspective they’re an Impossible Burger, given that there is no real way for the party to actually defeat these ideas. Besides, defeating them is not the point: These bogeymen are only useful if you can keep them salient as issues far into the political horizon.



At the state level, there are more troubling clues about GOP priorities. Republican legislatures have gone to extraordinary lengths, citing Donald Trump’s fake allegations of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election, to take control of the electoral process and to put in place policies that would make it harder for Democrats to win and place near the levers of power a coterie of true believers who will happily snatch-and-grab the election should Democrats get lucky. They have also made a series of moves to block mask and vaccine mandates that would help to halt the Covid-19 pandemic.



What ties these issues together is that they’re nearly all, as New York’s Eric Levitz noted earlier this year, “either devoid of policy substance or purely reactive.” The Biden administration issues a vaccine mandate for large employers; Republicans oppose it. There is a sense that much of the Republican Party faithful spend their days looking for obscure cultural stories to drum up resentment and engagement on the right, whether they be about New York Times journalists or Oberlin College students or Toni Morrison novels.



But you can’t stitch together this Frankenstein’s monster of culture-war bric-a-brac into anything that could even be mistaken as a legislative agenda that might provide a broadly shared prosperity. McConnell understands full well that talking out loud about the few ideas that Republicans still cherish is a mistake politically. As my colleague Matt Ford has pointed out, to the extent that McConnell talks about a “Republican agenda” at all, he depicts it as something the Republicans would unleash if the Democrats got rid of the filibuster: “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle,” he has said, “we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country. We’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side.”

