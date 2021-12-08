This Is the Future Republicans Want

This isn’t exactly new. McConnell retook the Senate with a similar ploy in 2014, an election in which Republican hopefuls offered no agenda beyond continued obstruction—a strategy that paid dividends when he successfully prevented Barack Obama from appointing a replacement for Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court just over a year later. Now McConnell’s optimal outcome is more of the same: Retake one or both chambers of Congress, grind the gears of governance to a halt, and then ride a wave of discontent with all the nothing that’s getting done to a Republican presidency—and, likely, a trifecta—in 2024.



But it’s not just nostalgia for past electoral successes that’s driving the strategy. It’s also a reminder of how deeply unpopular the Republican legislative agenda is—to the extent that it exists at all. McConnell and other Republicans are running on half-baked hot-button cultural issues because that’s all that they have to offer. As Corry Bliss, a longtime staffer to Ohio Senator Rob Portman, told the National Journal last year, “If you want to spend all your time going on Fox and be[ing] an asshole, there’s never been a better time to serve. But if you want to spend all your time being thoughtful and getting shit done, there’s never been a worse time to serve.” (True to form, Portman announced his retirement last January.)



What few policy ideas Republicans do have are mostly deeply unpopular. The signature legislative accomplishment of the Republican Party during the Trump era was a massive upward redistribution of wealth: a gigantic tax cut for corporations and the wealthy. Two years after that bill was signed into law, Gallup found that only 40 percent of voters approved of it. The effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, though thwarted, was also deeply unpopular. On issues like trade and immigration, Donald Trump proved to be King Midas in reverse: Both became more popular during his presidency. For the last several decades, the GOP has been united around the idea of fiscal responsibility—particularly of cutting social welfare programs and spending. And yet while Republican politicians have half-heartedly attacked the Biden administration’s spending programs, it’s clear that austerity measures won’t be part of the party’s midterm agenda—though austerity will almost certainly be the norm should it retake the presidency.

