Charlie Baker Couldn’t Survive in the Party of Trump

What daunted him might have been the task of reconciling with local Republicans, most of whom prefer the former president’s brand of politics over Baker’s. There’s no substance to the idea that the governor might have been ousted by his underpowered primary challenger, a former state representative endorsed by Trump. Independents, who make up more than half of Massachusetts voters, can participate in the state’s party primaries, and many would have flocked to the incumbent’s side. If nothing else, Baker’s strength as a fundraiser—he outspent his Democratic opponent more than five to one in his last race—assured his place on the November ballot.

But bringing his base onside would have further entangled Baker in the national tsuris over the identity of the Republican Party. Always outnumbered, the state GOP has been shadowed by scandal and mismanagement in recent years, with multiple high-dollar donors threatening to withhold support unless its leadership resigns. The ongoing rift between Baker and the head of his own local organization made for a bizarre spectacle, and one that reflects how deeply Trump’s influence has penetrated the party’s organs and structures at all levels. In the days before his announcement, it was even speculated that the governor could win a third term as an independent, a notion that some imaginative observers have floated for several years now.



Rather than try to rehabilitate the party he’s belonged to for decades, Baker chose to step aside. His move dovetails with the recent decisions of Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Phil Scott of Vermont—two other Republicans who routinely poll among the most popular governors in the country—to spurn what could be competitive Senate races next year. Sure, being king of the hill in Montpelier is way more fun than catching twice-weekly flights in and out of Washington. But venturing into the Thunderdome of national Republican media and campaign controversies is also probably an exercise in futility, particularly for a blue state politician.