Charlie Baker Couldn’t Survive in the Party of Trump

The problem is that her job, almost as a rule, has been a historical dead end. In one of the weirdest political losing streaks anywhere in the country, every Massachusetts attorney general over the last 50 years has either been defeated for reelection or launched an unsuccessful run for higher office. Healey’s immediate predecessor, Martha Coakley, famously managed the feat twice by fumbling a special election for Ted Kennedy’s Senate seat in 2010 and losing a tough race to Baker four years later. By contrast, nearly all of the commonwealth’s most recent governors have come from outside of state politics—Baker and Romney from business and finance, Weld and Deval Patrick from high-flying legal careers in both private practice and the Justice Department.

It’s an electorate that gives its heart to arrivistes from heady institutions rather than party lifers, and we should therefore expect Democratic primary voters to take a long look at Harvard professor Danielle Allen, who announced her candidacy in June. The former MacArthur grantee is about as famous as any political scientist has a right to be, and her towering C.V. will draw natural comparisons with that of Elizabeth Warren; if she wins an outsider bid to become America’s first female, African American governor, you can expect the countdown for her White House bid to begin immediately.

And yet these are both candidacies that Baker could have outmaneuvered, especially in a midterm cycle that threatens to become a chamber of horrors for Democrats. Voters in a deep-blue enclave repeatedly pulled the lever for him even while simultaneously empowering an extremely liberal state legislature. He may have lost a useful foil in President Trump, whose wildly unpopular eruptions gave the governor frequent opportunities to distance himself from the national GOP, but recent polls suggested that his brand was holding up fairly well.

What daunted him might have been the task of reconciling with local Republicans, most of whom prefer the former president’s brand of politics over Baker’s. There’s no substance to the idea that the governor might have been ousted by his underpowered primary challenger, a former state representative endorsed by Trump. Independents, who make up more than half of Massachusetts voters, can participate in the state’s party primaries, and many would have flocked to the incumbent’s side. If nothing else, Baker’s strength as a fundraiser—he outspent his Democratic opponent more than five to one in his last race—assured his place on the November ballot.