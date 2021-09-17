Anthony Gonzalez’s Retirement Tightens Trump’s Stranglehold on the GOP

“While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decision,” he said.

Trump, for his part, gleefully reveled in Gonzalez’s decision, implying that the congressman was receiving his just deserts for his “ill-informed and otherwise very stupid impeachment vote against the sitting President of the United States, me.” Trump has endorsed several primary opponents of Republicans who voted to impeach, including Miller; Gonzalez is just the first to decide publicly that the prize of getting reelected isn’t worth the pain.

Although Trump wittily suggested that Gonzalez “can now get himself a job at ratings-dead CNN or MSDNC,” it’s unclear what Gonzalez will do next. Kristol suggested that the congressman could switch parties and instead run as a Democrat—an option that could help prevent Republicans from regaining the House in 2022. It’s not clear that this option would be palatable for Gonzalez, who spoke of the toll on his family.



It’s also uncertain how his decision will resonate for the other nine Republicans who voted to impeach. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the most outspoken Trump critics in the caucus, have been unofficially excommunicated by the majority of their House Republican colleagues. Cheney is the vice chair and Kinzinger a member of the new Select Committee on January 6, lending that panel some small amount of bipartisan gravitas, even as they are maligned as traitors by many in their own conference.