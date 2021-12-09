Biden’s Democracy Summit Is Dumb

In plenty of respects, it isn’t. Far-right strongmen have been on the rise from Russia to India to Brazil, fueled in no small part by social media disinformation; the U.S. is certainly no exception there. The success of such openly xenophobic, misogynistic parties and politicians comes as the traditional center-left in many places has failed to deliver on promises to improve the lives of ordinary people since the Great Recession, drifting away from traditional bases in organized labor. By hoarding vaccines, the U.S. has—like other wealthy nations—made the world more vulnerable to new variants of Covid-19, putting precious little pressure on the EU and U.K. to finally support waiving restrictive intellectual property rights on jabs at the World Trade Organization. The world is on track to produce double the amount of fossil fuels consistent with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit); the Biden administration hasn’t shown much willingness to buck that trend, having approved more drilling per month for oil and gas on public lands than Trump did in his first three years.

So what does make this country exceptional? There’s our ever-ballooning military budget. Though the U.S. has just over 4 percent of the world’s population, the Pentagon accounts for 37 percent of its military spending. The new defense policy bill that sailed through the House on Tuesday greenlit a $650 million arms sale to not-exactly-democratic Saudi Arabia. Then there’s the uniquely obstructionist role U.S. negotiators have played blocking climate financing mechanisms at United Nations climate talks, including as the Biden administration made its triumphant climate leadership comeback tour last month. When it officially pulled out of the Kyoto Protocol in 2001, the U.S. almost unilaterally sent the world back to the drawing board to come up with another, less stringent framework for reducing global emissions. We’ve got the oldest constitution in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, written by slaveholders who had minority rule in mind. And no other country has been quite so prolific in backing coups against democratically elected governments.

The logic of the summit isn’t hard to suss out. Biden’s long-held goal to win the “competition between democracies and autocracies” has two clear antagonists: China and Russia. While he’s reiterated much of the hawkish rhetoric of the Trump administration on the former, he’s taken a more multilateral approach to geopolitics overall, preferring to line up allies against these foes in formations like the Quad and AUKUS rather than continue Trump’s scattershot approach.