Biden’s Democracy Summit Is Dumb

“This is a moment to try to refocus our fellow citizens on what makes us exceptional,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Politico’s James Traub of the White House’s 2-day Summit for Democracy, kicking off Thursday. “It does speak to something that continues to unite us, and that people aspire to, even despite the frustrations.”

The virtual confab—which brings together leaders from 110 countries for a round of talks and pledge-making—comes at an uncertain time for U.S. democracy, when the GOP have a decent shot at taking back the House of Representatives next year, appointing Donald Trump as Speaker of the House, and categorically refusing to recognize that any Democratic could win the White House in 2024. What is it that the U.S. has to offer the world? Is the U.S., to Blinken’s point, really that exceptional?

In plenty of respects, it isn’t. Far-right strongmen have been on the rise from Russia to India to Brazil, fueled in no small part by social media disinformation; the U.S. is certainly no exception there. The success of such openly xenophobic, misogynistic parties and politicians comes as the traditional center-left in many places has failed to deliver on promises to improve the lives of ordinary people since the Great Recession, drifting away from traditional bases in organized labor. By hoarding vaccines the United States has—like other wealthy nations—made the world more vulnerable to new variants of Covid-19, putting precious little pressure on the E.U. and U.K. to finally support waiving restrictive intellectual property rights on jabs at the World Trade Organization. The world is on track to produce double the amount of fossil fuels consistent with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius; the Biden administration hasn’t shown much willingness to buck that trend, having approved more drilling per month for oil and gas on public lands than Trump did in his first three years.